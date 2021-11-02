Stella Fong: Farm to School program gives children healthy start

On this gray and drizzly day, as fall is edging into winter, I am energized as I take my first bites of the "wheat berry veggie salad” with apples and arugula reminding me of sunny days. With the chorus of conversations from the students in the dining room at Park High School in Livingston, I savor this day’s “Farm Fresh Fridays” menu of the salad, plus a turkey salad wrap, apple carrot bars and a cheese stick.

This fourth “Farm Fresh” lunch of the school year featuring newly developed scratch-cooked recipes developed by restaurateur, caterer and cookbook author Carole Sullivan fulfills the mission of the “Farm to School of Park County” program. The goal is: “To give Park County children a strong, healthy start at school and in life, and to work within local schools to provide early exposure to nutritious foods and a blueprint for healthy eating that lasts a lifetime.”

Junior Kady Epperson says of the “Farm Fresh” lunches, “They are really filling. It makes you feel energized for the rest of the school day. It doesn’t make you feel greasy and gross and tired.”

“It’s a really good wrap with lettuce and turkey salad. It’s sweet but still tangy,” shares senior James Wade Estes of the spinach tortilla encasing chunks of turkey with grapes.

After selling her restaurant, Mustang Cafe in downtown Livingston, Sullivan is consulting for Park County schools to create innovative yet approachable menus for the students. Rachael Jones, executive director, says, 'Farm Fresh Fridays' is really a culmination of about six years of partnership with the 'Livingston Lunch Ladies' and all of the recipes have been developed in partnership with Carole Sullivan.” (The "Lunch Ladies” who include Michele Carter, Tina Mitchell and Leslie Ammerman have, day in and day out put together the lunches for the students.)

“Students and teachers were really welcoming to the concept of 'Farm to School,' and parents love it too,” Jones shares, but to make sure the idea succeeds, “we decided to focus on the educational component. We needed to teach our students to be good customers for the meal program.”

The two green houses and 47 garden beds across the five schools in the district along with a 1/8-acre farm in front of the old Lincoln School not only nourish hungry appetites, but provide hands-on learning for the students.

Garden Manager Megan Randall shares of the work that started in 2017, “The first couple of years was working on establishing the layout and how we were going to grow here, and how we were going to manage the weeds.” After four years, “we just hit the 2000-pound mark at how much produce we have grown.”

With seven years of production-scale farming in Massachusetts and Montana, Randall says of her two years at “Farm to School,” “I wanted to continue growing food. That’s really important to me, and I really love it. I have found a way to do it and also include education work and working with students.”

Perennials and apple trees have been planted to keep the weeds down. Crops chosen for planting include frost hardy crops. Carrots are usually planted in May and, “at the beginning of June, we plant our frost sensitive plants —summer squash and winter squash.” For food service, she planted specifically beets, kale, potatoes and garlic while tomatoes and basil grew in the small green house on the Lincoln School site.

“We’re feeding about 450 breakfasts, and we’re doing 750 to 800 lunches a day right now," Michele Carter, Food Service director, says of the 1,400 students she makes food for in the district. “The USDA has passed a grant that provides free breakfast and lunch for all students no matter what. With that opportunity, parents do not have to pack a lunch.”

With the offering of farm fresh options, Carter is hoping numbers will increase.

“The produce we are harvesting here, we are able to keep refrigerated. We can process and freeze so that we can use (the food) at a later week,” Carter shares of being able to cook up homegrown product.

Executive Director Rachael Jones does a lot of reaching out to producers, ranchers and farmers.

“I cold-call them and ask them for produce or whatever food item they have to offer. I've been known to show up at a stock growers association meeting. For the last five years, we have been enjoying a relationship with Felton Angus Ranch.”

As I take my last bites of the wheat berry salad with Montana-grown grain, and cake made with school-grown carrots, I feel satisfied and energized, as Kady Epperson enthusiastically said I would of the “Farm Fresh Fridays” lunches.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

