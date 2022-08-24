Stella Fong: Food for the Senses at Café Kandahar

Reflection and contemplation come from eating alone. My five-course dining experience at Café Kandahar in the Kandahar Lodge at Whitefish Mountain Resort enjoyed with my own company heightened my senses. On this night as hot temperatures scorched the landscape, I found cool and calm in this intimate dining room adorned with log beams and wood paneling apropos of a mountain chalet. I was seated with a direct view to the pass into the kitchen where I watched Executive Chef/Owner Andy Blanton and Sous Chef Steen Turner perform their culinary dance.

Their movements carried quickness and lightness seasoned with intention. Vegetables somersaulted in a saucepan with a smooth flick of the wrist. Salt sprinkles released from fingers rubbing together, raised high above a dish. A spatula brushed across a pan like a paintbrush on a canvas blending flavors. Blanton and Steen communicated with their eyes, lips immobile, as though the pair was interacting telepathically.

“We are very systematic and formulated in our communication,” noted Blanton, his goal being to please his diners and produce memorable food.

“I did not always love food nor was I a cook,” Blanton said of his early beginnings. “I was enamored with the possibility of being able to prepare food and looked up to those who could do it.” With both his parents working, he recalled Rice-A-Roni and crescent roll-ups. The dough rolled up with chicken and cheese was “the cat’s meow for me in those days.”

Blanton’s association with restaurant kitchens began at age 15 when he worked as a dishwasher. Three years later he enrolled in the Culinary Arts Institute of Louisiana, and after graduating took jobs at Commander’s Palace and later at Brigsten’s Restaurant in New Orleans.

In 1999, Blanton relocated to Whitefish where he became the executive chef at Café Kandahar. After helming the kitchen for six years, his parents Dalise and Lindsay Blanton purchased the restaurant in 2006. To this day, Dalise answers the phone, taking reservations from her home in North Carolina.

Blanton described his cuisine, “as thoughtfully constructed. It’s not a genre. It’s not a particular style. It’s not cast into a particular category.” He uses a broad range of cooking techniques and flavor combinations from all over the world.

The five-course meal was prefixed with the first course set while the second, third and main courses offer two selections, and dessert with four. A vegan and vegetarian tasting was available upon request.

This night’s dinner which orchestrated flavors, technique and world influences began with “Kona Kampachi” with “Fish Sauce Caramel, Sea Urchin Butter, Wasabi Root, Parsnips, Citrus Gel, Chili Oil.” Blanton’s intention for this dish was to “ignite the palate to prepare for the remaining courses.” The dish showcased “the four taste buds plus the umami aspect” and set the tone for the rest of the meal.

That ambiance was refined yet casual, with guests stopping by the kitchen to greet the chefs with handshakes and hugs as snappy, toe tapping New Orleans style clarinet and horn music played. “There are people with second homes who come here to celebrate special occasions,” server Corey Griffin said.

The second course exuded the sentiments of spring. “Golden Alaskan King Crab, Morels, Fava Beans, Heirloom Tomatoes, Saffron, Lemon-Basil Oil, Pea Sprouts” highlighted the “land and sea aspect of what we offer,” Blanton shared. The pea sprouts and morels were the basis of the dish with the saffron bringing floral notes, coloring the crab with a golden hue while acidity popped from the tomatoes and lemon.

The third course required nearly two weeks to complete all of its parts: "Duck "Two Ways: Duck Rillette & Prosciutto", featuring "Marmalade, Strawberry-Basil Jam, Montana Cherve, Arugula, and Duck Cracklins." The rillettes provided softness while the prosciutto offered saltiness, chew, and a savoriness crowned with the crispiness of the crackling. The goat cheese was an homage to locally sourced products while the basil and strawberries showcased the time of the year.

“Locality. Regionality. Seasonality is what is necessary to enjoy food at the highest level,” he said.

The fourth course of “Halibut Cheeks, Lobster Mushroom, Kaffir Lime, Spruce Tips, Summer Squash Spinach Foam,” transported me to a lake’s edge lined with evergreen trees. By serving the mushrooms and the halibut together, Blanton wanted to create a mouth-feel of the similarity between the firm mushrooms and the halibut.

My dinner ended with the “Huckleberry Tart, Lemon Crème Fraiche, Mint Crystals.” The berries popped with fruit flavor, balanced with the rich creaminess of the lemon filling and light flakiness of the crust. The not-so tart and sweet cream allowed the mint crystals to shine, mimicking a walk into the woods to pick huckleberries adjacent to a mint patch.

Blanton’s creativity and cooking have garnered four nominations from the James Beard Foundation as a semifinalist for the Best Chef: Northwest Region.

For Blanton, the recognition “exceeded my expectations of what I could do in this industry. It was very much a validation and confirmation that the hard work means more than just somebody enjoying a meal.”

“The award helped me determine that evolution is part of growth. If you’re not evolving then you’re not growing, which means you have to try harder or attempt to do things in a different manner. It pushed me to work on the efficacy of the offering.”

As I licked the last crumbs of my dessert off my fork, I reflected and contemplated on how food created through hard work and creativity can touch all the senses.