Stella Fong: Hidden gems from the sea at Izakaya Three Fish

Fresh morsels from the sea and spirited concoctions lay hidden behind a frosted glass wall in the back of the Bozeman Hotel on East Main Street. No marquee out front or fancy lettering marks this restaurant’s presence, with the name Izakaya Three Fish, referring to chefs Paul Naugle and Travis Lang, and mixologist Maddi Honnold as the trio. From Wednesday to Friday nights, two seatings at 6 and 8 o’clock permit 10 people with reservations to savor up to 20 culinary creations.

The Japanese kanji characters in the restaurant’s logo are the words for izakaya — “stay, alcoholic drink, and place.” The style of the meal being served is in an omakase manner with dishes selected by the chef.

Upon stepping into Izakaya Three Fish the diner is transformed. Immediately, the frenetic beat of the surrounding bars disappears, and the sensation of "the East meets cowboy" takes over. Panels of black and white cowhide line the wall crowned by a black cow skull with gold horns. Metal paneling covers the round bend of the ceiling. A floor to ceiling black wood shelf secured with pegs inspired from Japanese wood joinery stands prominently behind the wood bar that seats ten people. Sous Chef Travis Lang describes his restaurant as: “A secret gem.”

On this night six of the guests are from Michigan while local fly-fishing guides Chloe Nostrant was celebrating her 28th birthday with Blake Majors. Nostrant has eaten countless meals prepared by Naugle. Over the years, she experienced his pop-up events and ate his food when he offered sashimi meals in the back of the Montana Fish Company.

“Everything you eat is the best thing you’ve eaten,” she shared about Izakaya Three Fish.

The creator of this intimate restaurant is Executive Chef Paul Naugle. With locks of curly brown hair hanging from his stocking-capped head, he looks more like an X Games snowboard competitor than a sushi chef, although in real life he seeks joy in shredding snowy mountain slopes. He projects a laid-back attitude, but deep intensity lies within as he constantly readjusts his focus, attentive to everything during service.

The restaurant’s website features a light pink background with violet lettering, with images of Naugle holding a sushi knife, Lang, and Maddi Honnold, a MSU sustainable crop production and plant science graduate. The website defies the popular sleek hedonistic restaurant sites with graduates from fancy culinary schools. The shade of purple in the lettering is the color of warriors, symbolizing nobility and strength. In presenting himself he shares the message: “When you sit with Paul for Omakase meal, everything important to Paul becomes yours.”

Naugle learned his craft from Tamotsu Suzsuki at the Naked Fish in South Lake Tahoe. Originally, he moved from Pennsylvania to the Tahoe area to snowboard.

“We were such dirtbags,” he admitted when he first took on a housekeeping job at the Kirkwood Mountain Resort. “We wanted night work hours to ride during the day.”

From California, Naugle moved to Arizona to Rancho Saguaro, returning home to Pennsylvania for several years only to leave, ultimately making his way back out West.

“I got stuck in Bozeman” passing through in 2007, he said. He started making sushi in the back of the Montana Fish Company, starting with four seats, eventually expanding to 12 people. When his lease ended in 2015, he started offering pop-ups around town until the health department curtailed his efforts. In 2018, the space at the Bozeman Hotel became available.

“I’ve just been learning,” Chef Naugle admitted, but said, “I’ve always cared about food.”

Tonight, we are seated at the south end of the counter, right next to a shrine to Anthony Bourdain — a black and white photo of him above a samurai helmet figurine. We had front row seats to witness Chef Travis perform his culinary magic while catching glimpses of Executive Chef Paul as he moved about.

I ordered a cocktail named "Matsutake to Me" from Honnold, made with Hatozaki Whisky with Matsutake Tepache Bitters, vanilla and yuzu. This citrusy, slightly earthy caramel drink started our food journey that began with flounder sushi with lemon and buckthorn preserve to Dungeness crab on top of thinly sliced cucumbers and radishes. Hokkaido scallops crowned with steelhead roe bathed in buttermilk showcased an unexpected combination as well as shiso wrapped uni or sea urchin tempura. After biting into A5 waygu beef and uni with smoked ikura or salmon roe, from a Chinese soup spoon, Chef Travis shared, “That’s like an umami bomb right there.”

Delights continued with king mackerel sashimi, Hawaiian amberjack with freshly grated wasabi, Japanese horseradish, Mediterranean mussels, braised Spanish octopus, and geoduck tempura, with our 20-course meal coming to an end with a generous bowl of miso soup, and finally, pistachio ice cream with black lava salt.

This meal takes me back to Tokyo, to the sushi I ate at a tiny restaurant right around the corner from the Tsukiji fish market. I am reminded of the bite-size sushi with seafood that held the fresh essence of the ocean. Slices of fish come atop plump, yet firm sushi rice seasoned with a balance of sour, salty and sweet. The nori is not soggy and crumbles when it hits my teeth. Chilled plates honor the integrity of the seafood while seasonings showcase the natural flavors.

We leave comfortably full and grinning from cheek to cheek as we pass the crowds filling up East Main Street as we just discovered the secret behind the frosted glass wall.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

