Stella Fong: Holiday gatherings with Haley Smith’s Better Together Charcuterie

A charcuterie platter shouts gathering. People gravitate toward arrangements of cured meats and cheeses with drink in hand, ready for conversation and kinship. During this time of the year as we go into the holidays, Haley Smith, owner of Better Together Charcuterie, is bringing people together with her own “modern swing on charcuterie” in Billings.

“During the pandemic, what better way to enjoy small gatherings, to graze together. People are better together, enjoying time together,” Smith said of starting her business in October of last year.

Growing up in Shepherd, she shared of how her family was always brought together with a good meal. These sentiments inspired her to give her business the name, Better Together Charcuterie.

For Christmas in 2019, her boyfriend, John Wanderaas, gifted her with her very first wood cutting board. After arranging her first charcuterie board, she was hooked. She wanted to do it for other people.

“I talked about it, talked about it, talked about starting a business,” she said.

She went online and studied other charcuterie businesses. Then she launched her own enterprise, believing, “Everybody does have their own style. I feel confident that my style is unique to me.”

Charcuterie (shar-COO-tuhr-ree) was traditionally focused on the production of pork-based pâtés and terrines. Over the years, it is has included the production of sausages including curing, brining and smoking and not only for pork, but have branched to game, poultry, fish, shellfish and vegetables. In Merriam-Webster, charcuterie is defined as “a delicatessen specializing in dressed meats and meat dishes” and also “the products sold in such shops.”

On this day, I wanted to visit with Sue Bach who I had not seen for a while. I invited her over and wanted to serve food, but did not want to buy packages of meats, cheeses and nuts, and have leftovers. Friends had recommended Better Together Charcuterie, so I went online. I made my initial contact with White on Facebook, which led me to her website bettertogethercharcuterie.com. I ordered the “Graze Box” which serves two to four people.

White makes deliveries after 4 p.m. on most afternoons during the week. By day she works as a social worker while pursuing a graduate degree at Montana State University-Billings.

At a quarter after the hour on this day, White showed up at my doorstep with an 8x8-inch brown cardboard box with a window into the goodies inside. The box came with an envelop addressed to me with a note. On a card with a quote from Alice Waters, the chef and cookbook author who founded the farm-to-table movement in the '70s lauding the power of gathering, White hand wrote a thank you note and encouragement for passing the word about her business.

Bach and I dug into the box filled with two salamis — one regular, one spicy — sharp English cheddar and Havarti cheeses, red grapes, strawberries, three types of crackers, a small jar of apricot jam, cornichons, nuts, and candy apple dipped pretzels.

Of the box, Bach shared, “This collection of sweet and savory goodies was appealing in presentation and the perfect complement to a glass of wine and conversation.”

Charcuterie board can be ordered with serving sizes ranging from 4-6 to 10-14+ people or for a customized number. White also creates “Graze Tables” as she did for Hannesson Home Interiors’ Home for the Holiday event where offerings were laid out on a counter or a surface selected by the host.

Owner Jessica Hannesson shared of her first hiring Better Together Charcuterie to celebrate her 30th birthday, “It was perfect. There was a little sweet, a little salty.”

While White arranges “Graze Tables” at a client’s location, she delivers in Billings and Laurel, and welcomes customers to pick up their orders at Alaska Seafood Guys in the West End of Billings. White she mostly works on her own, her sister, Megan Bianco, often helps White set up.

“She gives her professional opinion for arranging the food. She’s also my photographer and videographer,” White said.

When gathering next with friends and family, Better Together Charcuterie can help bring alive Alice Waters words: “This is the power of gathering: it inspires us, delightfully, to be more hopeful, more joyful, more thoughtful: in a word, more alive."

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

