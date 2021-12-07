Stella Fong: Nostalgia and family at Juliano’s Restaurant

Nostalgia, romance and family are found at Juliano’s Restaurant located in the hospital corridor near downtown Billings. Twenty-six years ago, Chef Carl Kurokawa, along with Dave McCurdy and Tim Keating, purchased the carriage house building attached to the neighboring “Castle,” the 1902-built Austin North House. These days continental cuisine accented with Asian flavors continues to be served in the old Victorian building.

The restaurant kept its original name from two previous owners, although Kurokawa’s booming personality would have warranted a change to “Carl’s Restaurant” or “Kurokawa’s.” Though the name remained the same, a painted image of Kurokawa is on the sign out front.

After Kurokawa completed the culinary program at Hawaii Community College in Hilo he apprenticed at the Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and worked at the Kona Surf Hotel before coming to Montana. “I came over here with a couple of suitcases and a box of books,” he shared of his relocation in the mid ‘80s.

Then on the mainland, he worked at the Riverside Country Club in Bozeman and the Twin Lakes Village in Coeur d’Alene before he came to Billings to cook with Paul DeVerniero at DeVerniero’s Ristorante. He then entered the kitchen at the Northern Hotel for a year and did a stint at the Sheraton Hotel where he claims he married the “salad girl.” Their union gave birth to two children.

Fast forward to current times where Kurokawa is playing restaurant host and other roles due to pandemic-related staffing shortages. In the last year he stepped down from being executive chef to make way for newly minted Executive Chef Seth Carlson, his son-in-law.

Carlson started in the restaurant world at age 13, washing dishes at the Little Nevada Kitchen, jumping to the line when a chef did not show up for work. He recalled working at TC’s Diner when his father Jim cooked there.

“I was the little ‘toast boy,’ and worked my way up to line cook at 17,” he said. “When I graduated high school, I wanted to work outdoors, hoping to take guests backpacking and serving gourmet food, but he had bills to pay and took a job at the Shooters Casino in 2004. Carl called my Dad looking for a cook. My dad told me, ‘If you want to stay in the game and learn something, go work for Carl.'”

While learning the ropes at Juliano’s, he also worked side gigs at McCormick’s Café, the Rex, and at Bistro Enzo working with Chef Laurent Zirotti.

“Watching him cook was like watching poetry in motion,” he added. “I wanted to learn from as many people as possible."

In 2010, he started to date the boss’ daughter, Carlie.

“I worked Tuesdays to Saturdays, making midnight trips to Bozeman,” spending his days off with his new found love, who was getting her teaching credential at MSU, he said. “Our first date was at the Museum at the Rockies and we grabbed sushi.”

Kurokawa did not discover they were dating until one day when he met Carlson as he was punching in for work. All went well as the couple has been together for 11 years, and have two children, Jack and Elliott. Five years ago, on Pearl Harbor Day while cutting a Christmas tree, Carlson proposed and Carlie accepted.

Juliano’s Restaurant is a popular ladies lunch place. The menu is diverse and creative but the "crispy battered chicken and grapefruit salad" and "seared peppered ahi tuna salad," along with the "warm flourless chocolate cake" continue to be the most popular offerings. Each dessert always receives a crown of wispy puffs of spun sugar, a signature of the sweet endings.

“On the 15th of each month, we talk about what protein we have. We look at the season — light in the summer and heartier in the fall. We work with local purveyors. We work with Lady Kate’s Garden and Greybull Valley Produce.”

Special themed dinners, usually announced on social media, featuring lamb or pairing wine or beer with their food, showcase the kitchen’s culinary talents.

During my interview in the kitchen, Carlson prepared a "Gram's Roll," a sushi roll with salmon, pickled carrots, celery, shiitake, tamago (sweet Japanese omelette), celery and green onions. The rolls are served as an amuse bouche for dinner guests.

“There must be at least five ingredients in sushi. Four is a bad number, sounding like the word for death,” Carlson said.

He makes this sushi with his grandmother-in-law as an annual ritual. “On New Year’s Eve, we start at 6 a.m.,” he fondly shared.

With the addition of a new executive chef in the Juliano’s kitchen, one can only hope the tradition will continue for another 26 years.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

