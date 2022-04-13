Stella Fong: Paris in Livingston at 2nd Street Bistro

LIVINGSTON — Once inside the 2nd Street Bistro in Livingston, the winds of the Paradise Valley, the thunder of the train, and the looming presence of the iconic Murray Bar fade. One enters a space fashioned after a Paris bistro. Here, Edith Piaf’s ballard “La Vie en Rose” or “Life in Pink” would naturally fill the air convincing the guest to, at least on this night, view the world through rose-colored glasses and fall in love.

My husband and I enter through the glass door, with the images of a cow donning a toque holding a pig, sheep and chicken on its back. Light flickers atop mounds of waxicles in candelabras found beneath the walls of red and gold damask wallpaper. A wood bar dominates the smaller front room while a view into the kitchen pass is the center stage of the main dining space. The green plants breathing life into the rooms and a wall of windows looking onto South Second Street create a coziness along with cookbooks and philosophical literature strewn about. The sense of place, in Montana, literally comes from sitting in the sturdy wood chairs with leather seats branded with “2SB.”

Chef Brian Menges owns the Slainte Mhath, Inc. restaurant group, which includes the bistro, Murray Bar, Gil’s Goods and a commercial kitchen. In 2003 Menges discovered Livingston and became enamored with the Murray Bar, recalling that it was “full of dogs, cigarettes and stale beer.” When the restaurant and bar came up for sale, he jumped on the opportunity and opened the bistro in 2004.

Menges purchased the space, now the location of Gil’s Goods, a casual European style café anchored by a wood-fired oven in 2012. Two years later, he refashioned the Murray Bar, cleaning up the place, losing the cigarettes while retaining the homespun charm and a few of the friendlier K9s.

Menges received the “Entrepreneur of the Year Award” in 2012 from the Montana Ambassadors, a not-for-profit association of people dedicated to living and doing business in Montana. To this day, 10 years later, Menges continues to innovate.

On Menges “Prix Fixe Blog” in his posting entitled “Imagined Hierarchy,” he states, “I have never liked the American model of running a restaurant or a bar.”

He refers to the federal law that prohibits employees who do not customarily and regularly receive tips, such as dishwashers, cooks and janitors, from participating in the tip pool. That changed in 2018, with the new tip rule addressing the inequality.

“This rule finally recognized that kitchen employees are vital to the act of service in a restaurant and are thus eligible in voluntary tip pools, if all employees agree to this practice upon hiring,” Menges clarified.

Though the COVID pandemic brought challenges to Menges and his establishments, he had the opportunity to revamp his businesses. “I hated to pay people minimum wage. It never felt good and it was impossible under that model to ever build a team mentality.”

Along with equalizing pay, Menges is controlling costs with a prix fixe menu so he can monitor what ingredients he has available. With a pre-set fee, the restaurant receives viable revenues.

On this night, I open the menu embellished with art created by Menges’ wife, Rheanna. The cover is of a mustached gentleman carrying a tray of wine and cheese while riding his bike with his dog onboard. A drawing of a chef dressed in white, perched on top of the Eiffel Tower balancing on a tray adorns the page for the main course, while a fork with twists of pasta decorates the page for the beginnings, and the image of a cake prettied with flowers grace the selection of desserts.

I choose the “Mushroom Tart” for my appetizer followed by the “Black Trumpet Salad” and “Trout Almondine” finishing with the “Cheesecake.”

Menges began 2nd Street Bistro intending to showcase classic cooking in the “French gastronomic tradition,” utilizing local and sustainable ingredients. These days, he works the front of the house during service with Executive Chef Scott Sampson in the kitchen.

Sampson knew he wanted to cook food for fine dining at an early age. With stints in Las Vegas, Louisiana and Big Sky, he joined 2nd Street Bistro 18 years ago when it first opened, took a hiatus to pursue another opportunity, rejoining the team a year ago.

“I am most excited about having the creative freedom to infuse different ethic cuisines while being true to the classic French-style bistro,” he said.

Though I opt for the more traditional selections I was intrigued with the “Vietnamese Chicken” and “Poutine” with a bison ragout. However, the “Mushroom Tart” accompanied with whipped Amaltheia Farm’s chevre with lion’s mane mushrooms from spore attic mushrooms atop a pine nut crust also showcase free creativity. The salad of fresh greens with trumpet mushrooms and a honey truffle vinaigrette brings to mind a walk in the garden on a wet spring morning. My salmon-colored fillets of trout arrive crowned with perfectly slivered and toasted almonds bathed in hazelnut butter and accented with capers and lemon.

"We have a money back guarantee on the wine” Menges said of the reasonably priced and diverse wine list, encouraging his customers to be adventurous, yet happy with their order. Also, if a customer does not finish the entire bottle of wine, there will be a partial charge.

Relishing the last bites of Meyer lemon curd accompanying the vanilla cheesecake, I understood why Menges and the staff had been selected as semifinalists for "Best Chef: Mountain Region" by the James Beard Foundation. Notwithstanding that accolade, as we stumbled back to our room at the Murray Hotel on slick snowy sidewalks, we reflected on the warm atmosphere and satisfying food, the two-hour drive from Billings quickly fading from our memories.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

