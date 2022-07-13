Stella Fong: Red Box Car, PREROGATIvE Kitchen and One Legged Magpie

Under the Beartooth Mountains, the spirit of resiliency reigns in Red Lodge. On June 13, Mother Nature brought her wrath to this town. Even after COVID and fires from last summer, optimism filled the mountain air as tourists began to gravitate toward Yellowstone National Park. But then temperatures rose with rain and melted the snowpack too quickly, and Rock Creek became a torrent of water that created havoc devastating homes and businesses.

The community came together and quickly helped and supported those in need while fortifying their town.

The Red Box Car, PREROGATIvE Kitchen and One Legged Mapie encountered challenges at different levels but a month later are ready for diners to return.

Red Box Car

Just south of town on the road heading to the Beartooth Pass sits Red Box Car. Though the river damaged a small part of the foundation under the outdoor seating, the waters parted just downstream, sparing the train car, with deck seating close above the waterway. Feeling fortunate, the owners Adam and Ashley Kaylor and their employees immediately jumped in to feed the community.

“We knew we could contribute in that way,” Adam said After securing a pork shoulder in Billings, they fired up their smoker. “I mean there were volunteers filling sandbags, there were people at the Red Cross. There were people at their homes in town that couldn’t get out, so we delivered meals to them.”

The Kaylors, transplants from West Virginia, purchased the restaurant during COVID.

“So the Red Box Car will be 50 this year, and it has traditionally served burgers, shakes, fries, and soft serve ice cream. We have grilled chicken salads and chicken Caesar wraps. We also offer a little bit of Tex Mex,” he said. “Our background is barbecue,” perfecting a skill he picked up 10 years ago cooking with an electric smoker in his driveway.

The passion led to entering barbecue competitions and starting a catering business. “We want to keep the tradition of the Red Box Car alive, but at the same time, we want to make it our own.”

I ordered the daily special, “Tex Mex Smoked Brisket Tacos” — two large tortillas filled with smoked brisket, pickled red onions, cilantro, and cotija cheese along with chips and salsa verde. The tender beef with a good smokey flavor balanced with the sour and sweet of the onions, and saltiness from the cotija cheese partnered well with the crispy house-fried chips.

PREROGATIvE Kitchen

In the middle of town, PREROGATIvE Kitchen, known for its la carte chalkboard menu and a wine wall, sprung into action to help their staff.

Owner Gena Burghoff with her husband Chef Chris Lockhart said, “It was pretty dramatic, as three of our staff were left completely homeless. They lost everything, and we had three more that had to adjust or move out. They just needed money to replace a lot of items, so we started a GoFundMe almost right away.”

They were expecting record business this summer after being recognized as a James Beard Foundation semifinalist along with co-owner and Chef Danny Mowalt for Best Chef in the mountain region.

“That definitely brought in more people during the off season between winter and summer. Then Mother Nature came, and you can’t do anything about it, and now our summer looks very different,” Lockhart shared.

The team evolved from Ox Pasture five years ago, and Burghoff recalled, “Our goal remains to keep our menu fresh and seasonal as always. We have the best and freshest ingredients and the goal is to keep moving as fast and as strong as we did before.”

From the chalkboard menu, the “NZ King Salmon” comes with “Miso Aioli/Salted Cucumbers.” Slices of watermelon radish and sesame seeds add to the presentation of the tender, flaky and perfectly cooked fish with a balance of salty, sour and slightly sweet.

One Legged Magpie

At the entrance to town sits the One Legged Magpie. Formerly the Bull ‘n’ Bear Saloon, Kat and Mike Porco bought the business last summer, renaming it, and doing most of the remodeling themselves. The restaurant now has a modern chic cowboy vibe. The long bar still anchors the space under metal paneled ceilings. Sapphire blue velvet winged chairs and long leather couches form the arrangements for gathering. Upstairs, there is a large ballroom that recently hosted the Red Lodge Songwriter Festival.

Kat Porco shared, “We loved what Jonie Swords did at Harper and Madison in Billings and we wanted to figure out if there was a way to create a similar ambiance in Red Lodge as a bar, restaurant, and a community space.”

Although the Porcos lost personal property during the floods, “Our biggest focus throughout this whole ordeal was maintaining a sense of community, demonstrated by opening the doors for service when there was no running water or electricity."

Now, she said, “We are back to 100%” with Chef Nicholas Morris, with experience in Chicago and New York, at the helm, “everything is scratch-made, from the dressings to the pizza dough to the cheesecake.”

As I sat outside on the back patio with warm sun shining, Chef Morris, a French Culinary Institute graduate who has worked at the restaurant for a year, brought out a “Flambee” pizza with “fromage blanc, bacon, egg yolk and chives” and “pork and chicken sausage.” The pizza crust was light with the topping freshly flavorful, while the sausage dish provided an elegant comfort without being heavy.

Porco made me a “Billy Burns" cocktail, named after her grandfather. Composed of smoked Elijah Craig, carpano antica, Benedictine, and cardamom served in a Nick and Nora glass, the drink exuded herbs and milk chocolate.

As I drove back to Billings, I sensed flavor returning to Red Lodge restaurants seasoned with resiliency and strength.