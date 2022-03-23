Stella Fong: Ski and savor Red Lodge cuisine

On this blue skied day with a light breeze, the 3rd annual Cross Culinary (X Culinary) ski and food event brought together 150 people to glide and savor local cuisine in the foothills of the Beartooth Mountains. Seven food stations set among the aspen groves highlighted culinary offerings from restaurants in Red Lodge to benefit the Beartooth Recreational Trails Association (BRTA) and the Silver Run Ski Club.

After checking in and receiving maps, pods of 10 skiers slid out at five-minute intervals. Arrows painted in the snow, signs and volunteers directed us to each station. The set path of skiing and eating allowed for less crowding at each station with shorter wait times, and room to linger by the fire pits.

The idea for X Culinary began with Brian Langeliers and his girlfriend Sheena Ernst, owner and chef at The Wild Table who participated in the “Taste of Trails Cody” at Pahaska Teepee in Wyoming. Langeliers thought, “It would be really fun to do something similar highlighting restaurants and the culinary scene here in Red Lodge.”

The couple brought the idea back to BRTA and they have helped organize the event for the last three years. The fundraiser comes to life quickly, coordinated around sufficient snow. This year the $50 tickets for the event sold out quickly. (For next year, start looking at the BRTA website after the beginning of the year to secure a ticket.)

With snowstorms the weekend before, the weather goddess made this event pleasant for organizers and participants. Jennifer Drinkwalter, president of BRTA said, “The fact that the weather comes together with food and people, being able to be outside with good snow is just amazing. It’s almost like somebody ordered it for us. As president, I did not have to come up with plan b, c, or d, even though we were prepared for bad weather and had backup plans.”

With Langeliers also on the team, X Culinary had a group of volunteers that was ready, no matter what happened. He shared, “I have a music industry background. I put together a lot of music festivals so here I am putting up a line of flavors instead of music.”

In keeping the limited numbers, Langeliers said, “It is important to maintain a certain element of class and not have a circus atmosphere, where the chefs can feel compelled to present their food at the highest order.”

The journey began at the Nordic Center, and after sorting the tickets and wristbands, we skied to the first stop featuring The Wild Table. Owner and chef Sheena Ernst started us with Achari Aloo Tikka, tandoori potatoes flavored with a yogurt-based marinade seasoned with “coriander, fenugreek, nigella, fresh ginger and chili peppers.” Ernst said, “I wanted to think of something everyone could enjoy and not be focused on a meat protein.” She had just finished teaching an Indian cooking class and was inspired by the flavors she had shared.

A short ski found us sampling chicken pozole created by Mike Muirhead, chef and owner of Mas Taco. He said, “I participated in X Culinary because I support the BRTA and all they do to enhance our outdoor experiences here locally. I think the Silver Run ski team is a great resource for young people in our community and is a healthy way to teach them to get out and enjoy the outdoors even on our coldest days.”

Muirhead’s pozole was made by simmering whole chickens until they were “fall apart tender” with hominy, poblanos and tomatillos. “I chose pozole because it’s hearty Latin American soup that I knew would warm the skiers to the core while sticking to our “Mas Taco theme,” he shared. (Unfortunately, Mas Taco closed their restaurant as we go to press, but will continue to cater.)

The third stop, manned by volunteer Todd Buchanan, served up vegetarian cassolette created by One Legged Magpie newly owned by Kat and Mike Porco. Five months ago, they took over the Bull ‘n’ Bear Saloon and Restaurant space. Though their focus will be on pizzas, Kat said, “We want to make food for people in their 30s and 40s who are active, looking for good clean food.” With Porco’s love of vegetarian food, she asked her executive chef Nicholas Morris to create a vegetable-centric dish for X Culinary. This vegetable cassoulet brimmed with tomatoes, eggplant, green beans and zucchini topped with Parmesan chips.

At the fourth stop, West Fork Water Kefir supplied refreshments while beers from Red Lodge Ales could be purchased. Here, Katie Zimmer, owner of Westfork Keifer and volunteer Bonnie Ples served up the bubbly probiotic. Zimmer shared, “West Fort Water Kefir is made to help you and your gut feel good.” The Tinger Tiger with turmeric and ginger roots also helps with inflammation, according to Zimmer.

Skiing back up and around we savored smoked pork loin with apple butter from Hardwood Smokehouse, and cheese raviolis from Marli’s at The Pollard. The final station brought us to utopia where owner Lauren Brophy of Cattail Bakery set out generous trays of a variety of cookies, turnovers and eclairs. Seconds were an option that we all enjoyed.

On this sunny day, through skiing and food, the community came together to support BRTA, an organization started in 2002 to support and maintain the Red Lodge Nordic Center and promote non-motorized trails and the Silver Run Nordic Ski Team.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

