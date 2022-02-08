Stella Fong: The Baking Wizard creating in the tropics

The Baking Wizard will no longer be haunted by snow. As of Halloween of this last year, culinary magician Greg Patent with his author wife Dorothy made Kauai their home. After 50 years of living in Missoula, they sold their house of 44 years to now be perched on a top floor apartment in Lihue. With aerial views of the nearby Pacific Ocean and distant Makaleha Mountains, Patent is excited to embark on creating tropical magic.

On this Saturday morning, my husband and I met the Patents along with his younger brother Phillip at Dani’s Restaurant in Lihue. The Morioka family named the eatery after their son Danny when they opened in 1981. As to not be confused with Denny’s, they used the spelling of Dani.

“I love this place,” Patent shared. “It’s very traditional, a combination of regular food and Hawaiian food.”

Black vinyl upholstered chairs flanking two sides of wood tables with a center metal pedestal in a white walled room lit with fluorescent lighting took me back in time. At the front counter, a receipt spike held a large stack of handwritten orders. This day’s specials were listed on a white board in black lettering. With offerings of kulolo — a taro and coconut dessert — rice pudding, and pork pineapple sausage or polish sausage with two eggs, rice, toast or hashbrowns, I knew we were no longer in Montana.

Patent opted for the Hawaiian Plate with a sampling of kalua pig — whole pig seasoned with salt and cooked underground, pipikaula — dried shoyu-marinated beef, and Poi — mashed taro root. My husband and I shared the papaya hotcakes that came with coconut syrup while I ordered the Dani’s Special, an omelet with slices of kamaboko, pink and white Japanese fishcakes. I tasted everything and with each bite, I was brought back to flavors from my childhood.

Fueled for the morning, we made our way to the Grove Farm Market in Puhi Park where tents lined a grassy field against a backdrop of craggy verdant mountains. We arrived before the 9:30 a.m. opening horn, and the locals in-the-know were already lined up at their favorite vendors. While my husband and the Patent brothers opted to buy sugarloaf pineapple, a less acidic sweet white fleshed pineapple, Dorothy and I joined the growing crowd waiting to buy baked goods from Midnight Bear Bakery. We procured a starfruit danish, ginger morning bun, macadamia nut cinnamon roll, and a rosemary sea salt baguette.

“This is my favorite farmers market because it is so open and wide. It’s spacious, in a big field. It’s very inviting and it has the most variety of all the farmers markets,” Patent said. Not only is there a good selection of fruit and vegetables, but fresh fish is also available.

“Dorothy and I owned a condo on the Big Island for 10 years. We found ourselves visiting Kauai. There’s a special feel here, mundane within beauty,” Patent shared. “Costco’s backdrop is the mountains. I love the contrast. We can go from one part of the island to another and have a climate change.”

“I will miss the summers in Montana,” Patent admitted. “The huckleberries, heirloom tomatoes, and the eggs from the farmers market.” Here, “I can buy all kinds of basil all the time. I can even buy corn, but I have not tried it yet.” Additionally, purple potatoes, long beans and gai lan, Chinese broccoli are now in Patent’s pantry.

Patent has for years shared recipes for cooking and baking, but stated, “I am a baker.” While he was teaching zoology at Montana State University in Missoula, he started writing a weekly newspaper column for the Missoulian in 1979. At the same time, he was teaching a half hour cooking show. He resigned from his academic position in 1983.

These days he continues to methodically prepare and bake up delicious delights. He has made adjustments to adapt to the warmer temperatures and humidity. His sourdough starter has been revitalized to create loaves of olive bread, pancakes and bagels.

Over the years from his being a junior contestant in his late teens in the Pillsbury Bakeoff to being a spokesperson for Cuisinart Food Processor, Patent has practiced countless skills in baking and cooking and embraces his new challenges. As the author of 10 cookbooks with Baking in America and "A Baker’s Odyssey" receiving accolades from the James Beard Foundation, Patent said these days, “I really want to learn to do the more ethnic things. I want to cook real Hawaiian food.”

In time, Patent is looking forward to settling into a routine with walks on the Pono Kai coast on the pedestrian and bike trail with great views of the Pacific Ocean. He has started a blog and newsletter, "So You Want to Live in Hawaii?" where he provides hints on furnishing an apartment after moving out of a large home, to sharing his experiences at a local farmers market. He will continue to contribute to his website, The Baking Wizard https://thebakingwizard.com/ with his new perspective of being a resident of Hawaii.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

