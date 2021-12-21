Stella Fong: The Grand Hotel - the centerpiece of Big Timber

The Grand Hotel continues to stand proudly at the corner of McLeod Street and East Second Avenue in Big Timber. The two-story brick building, now painted a fire engine red with green awnings slanting over green trimmed windows, remains the centerpiece of town. The hotel, opened in 1890, reflects the westward expansion of the railroad from yesteryear as the town of Big Timber became a business and shipping center.

On this day as wind sweeps gently through town toward the snow-dusted Crazy Mountains looming in the distance, I walk into the bar at the Grand Hotel for a bite of lunch. The moment I step in, and spy the long mahogany bar, and the bank of wooden beadboard booths lined with red floral fabric, I recall my first visit from nearly 25 years ago. The trophies of a moose and antelope with their prominent antlers on the wall and the covey of grouse and pheasant above the entrance hold the Western spirit.

I mosey up to the bar where Tera Ginnaty hands me a menu. A half-circle shaped wooden placard with the hotel’s name branded on is the placemat for my plate of food to come. I order the “Cowboy Hall of Fame Burger" with coffee rub, caramelized onions and provolone cheese, accompanied by coleslaw and sweet potato fries.

Executive Chef Amy Smith said of the coffee rub, “Larry Edwards was the coffee aficionado. He got a special blend from Coeur d’Alene in Idaho.” In 1990, Edwards became the business owner of the hotel." The coffee rub does not cover the flavor of the meat, but enhances it,” Smith continued.

Smith has been at the helm of the kitchen for 32 years. At 63 years young, she has come a long way from her first job at “Shakey’s Pizza Parlor in Toledo, Ohio. I moved up from dishwasher, all the way up to manager in a few years in high school.” In the mid-1980s, she was a scuba and dive master in Grand Cayman. Having access to fresh seafood and fish, Smith said, “I just fell in love with cuisine again.”

As a child, “Growing up, we watched Graham Kerr on TV and the Galloping Gourmet.” Smith’s older sister, who was working at the Grand Hotel, encouraged her to move to Big Timber. “We need a new cook so why don’t you come and give it a try,” her sister asked. “I said ‘okay, I will try it for a year,’ and here I am,” Smith told with a laugh.

With no formal training, Smith credits her success to “the school of hard knocks.” Over the years, she has cooked for the famous and infamous: Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Robert Redford, Michael Keaton and Jack Nicklaus. “I am most happy cooking for others,” she said.

During the COVID pandemic, Smith said, “We were extremely fortunate. The community of Big Timber supported our restaurant like crazy.” From making family dinners to transforming the lobby into a small general store selling toilet paper, sanitizer, groceries, produce and alcoholic beverages, she continued, “We made it through okay.”

According to Smith, as of August, the hotel changed hands from Chris and Tami Dern to Steve and Kim Germain. The new owners want new luster, remodeling and refurbishing, “They (the Germains) want to make the Grand better,” Smith said.

I wonder what better meant as I take my last bites of my Cowboy Hall of Fame Burger. It had just the right amount of cheese drooping over the hand-formed meat patty with beef from nearby Gross Field Ranch. The bun with perfect grill marks soaked up most of the goodness, but eating the correctly cooked medium burger took two steady hands.

As Tera Ginnaty took my plate away, she shared, “I was born and raised here. This is where my family is.” This is home for Ginnaty, with memories of prom night and dinners with friends and loved ones. The dining room has hosted many a feast and is still famous for their “Roast Butter Knife Filet for Two" and "Herb Roaster Rack of Montana Lamb.”

“I love this place. I hope good things for the future,” Ginnaty said.

During this holiday season, the Grand Hotel will continue to bring back old memories and create new ones, and in line with Ginnaty’s wish, may the future be merry and bright.

Stella Fong, author of 'Historic Restaurants of Billings and Billings Food' hosts 'Flavors Under the Big Sky: Celebrating the Bounty of the Region' for Yellowstone Public Radio. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

