Stella Fong: Whimsical donuts at Proof Donuts and Coffee

The early bird gets the donut. On the morning of June 3rd, National Doughnut Day, I got into line at Proof Donuts and Coffee on 24th Street West in Billings. Already, at 7:17 a.m. 50 people were lined up after the shop’s opening at the top of the hour. Every time the line moved, I recounted how many people were left in line. At half past the hour, some 30 people were still waiting outside with another ten inside the shop. Then at 7:32, owner Klay Welter came out with a baking sheet filled with small cardboard boxes. He said, as he was indicating in the line who would get the remaining donuts, “I’m sorry but we only have enough donuts for these people in line.”

I missed securing donuts this morning by sixteen people, but left with donut holes.

Co-owner Trevan Sparboe offered this consolation, “Take these on us so you leave with something. You can at least try what people are talking about, and hopefully come back.”

The co-owners Sparboe and Welter have now set a six-donut limit, whereas on National Doughnut Day, customers could buy up to two dozen, but “We stopped doing two dozen in 15 minutes.” He continued, “We are a part-time donut shop doing several thousand donuts a week, and by no means do we take any pleasure in running out of donuts every day.” Currently with their large mixer (named Hank) in need of repair, they can only make an average of 450 donuts a day, ramping up on Fridays and Saturdays.

Sparboe and Welter purchased Kal’s Chicken Coop from the previous owner Kalvin Tang in February. The space allowed them to offer donuts in the morning under the Proof Donut label, and to serve up chicken sandwiches and fries over the noon hour and into dinnertime as Kal’s Chicken Coop.

Welter and Sparboe quietly opened in the middle of May advertising by social media and word of mouth. Soon, lines began to form. Proof Donut had created a craze.

Welter came up with the idea for the donut business inspired by watching Sparboe with Bryan Taylor who establish Blind Bison - a popup cocktail bar. At the time, Welter was making donuts for popup brunches at Harper and Madison. Welter wanted to push the limit in his pursuit of serving up donuts, “to bring excitement back to food and to make it more of an experience than just an item or a menu. While he was bartending, I was doing donuts, and somehow, we bought a chicken joint.”

Sparboe said, “I wanted to put this donut shop inside something and create this duo concept.”

The partners have been friends “forever, since school started at 5 years old. We grew up a block away from each other,” Sparboe shared of their childhood in Billings.

Together, they came up with the name Proof. “It started as Legitimate Donuts and then it evolved to Puff,” Sparboe said. They settled on Proof because, “We were going to try to run with the speakeasy and donut shop theme, so at night Proof stood for the proofing process for dough, when dough rises, and then it would be spirits, the proof of whiskey, vodka, gin.”

The perfection of the dough took, “A little over four years. To this day, I don’t think I would ever say 100%,” Welter admitted, “It’s still a tough thing every day to get the proof down.” “It’s not like you cut it from the proofer, and fry it, especially here in Montana when we experience four different seasons in four days.”

Welter started with a small fryer and initially did not know how to make dough. Through Google and YouTube videos, he picked up the needed knowledge. After experimenting with many types of flour and yeast, he settled on a high gluten flour blend risen with active yeast.

Four employees rotate being “cutters” in the morning. Welter and Sparboe have elicited the help of Vanessa Vigil and Jeremy Evans. Vigil comes with experience in numerous local kitchens having worked at Commons 1882, Seva, 406 Kitchen and Last Chance Cider Mill. Evans calls himself “The Kitchen Man” catering to enterprises in need of a professional hand.

The “cutter” arrives at 4:00 a.m. to pull out the dough rising in the refrigerator. After the dough warms, it is rolled out and then cut into shape. The cutouts then rise in the proofer, followed by frying. After cooling, the donuts are decorated and glazed, earning names of Homer, Black and White, Maple Bacon, S’Mores and Huckleberry Day Dream.

“The first thing we do when we get here is to make coffee. We then start setting up all our steam tables and get all our chocolate melted down,” Welter said.

I returned to Proof Donuts and Coffee the morning after National Doughnut Day, arriving at 6.45 a.m. and was first in line. I secured three light and fluffy donuts exuding whimsy. The S’Mores was topped with a swirl of toasted marshmallow braced by two tiny graham cracker bears while the Huckleberry Day Dream’s creamy frosting revealed the berry’s flavor and sparkled with purple sugar crystals. The Maple Bacon combined crispy square pieces of thick bacon atop a creamy maple glaze.

For now, Proof Donuts and Coffee is evidence that two childhood friends can bring to rise treats for the early bird.