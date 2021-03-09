Stompin Grounds brings whimsy flavors to the Billings Public Library

“My grandmother taught my mom to can. We picked strawberries, bringing them home in laundry baskets. I remember standing on a stool and stirring jam ,” she recalled. “I grew up in a family where cooking brought us together.”

For her offerings at Stompin Grounds, Johnson “looks at INSTAGRAM to get something that catches my eye and I twist it to make it my own.” Her raspberry filled cupcakes on this day were palm size with chocolate frosting decorated with a cookie and chocolate candies.

As the library reopens, Johnson has renewed hope, allowing for the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. She had to close and reopen several times. “My freezer broke and the espresso machine broke. I lost all my inventory three times. I had to throw every thing away.”

With the current reopening, Johnson will continue to pursue her catering business, make takeaway meals, and serve up whimsical flavors at the Billings Public Library.

