Stompin Grounds brings whimsy flavors to the Billings Public Library

Once upon a time, there was a cook named Cynthia Johnson. She moved to Billings, Montana, to open a café and coffeehouse named Stompin Grounds in the Billings Public Library in the summer of 2019.
Amongst the stacks of books and under the light shining in from the Oculus, sweet comforts such as cinnamon fig lattes, fluffy cinnamon rolls,"Not Just Puddings," savory grilled sandwiches, and hearty meals to take home appeared.
"I make everything from scratch,” Johnson said of what she bakes and cooks from her 60-square-foot space with a convection oven, hot plate, panini maker and mixer.
Tables adorned with colorful flowering kalanchoes were tucked into the intimate Book Nook, where the Friends of the Billings Public Library sell lightly used books. A hardback book was on sale for $2 with paperbacks going for $1. Other tables were available in front of the Stompin Grounds counter with views into the library lobby.
Sue Bach, a volunteer for the Friends said, “It often smells so good in here.” The aromas of cookies and cinnamon rolls baking waft into the room nearby where donations are sorted.
On this day, as temperatures were warming back up from frigid weather, Bach joined me for a bite to eat. She said of the seating, “This is a comfortable place to be, especially for people who are restaurant hesitant.” Tables were socially distanced and the seating option facing the high-ceilings of the lobby got fresh air circulating in whenever a patron stepped through the automatic sliding doors.
Sue orders today’s soup special, a large hot bowl of tortilla soup, while I choose the turkey panini. The sandwich with sourdough bread, turkey, baby greens, tomato and homemade garlic aioli arrived at our table with bread showing good grill marks topped with several sliced dill pickles, which I gobbled up. Sue slurped up her bowl of tomato, bean and avocado studded broth enriched with masa and cream.
For dessert, we shared a cup of the "Not Just Pudding." After removing the lid, we discovered an inviting white puffy fluffy mound. Every childhood dream lives in this cup holding memories of savoring stirred melted scoops of ice cream or slices of birthday cake mashed with whipped cream and sauce. Though Johnson would not reveal details about her concoction, I tasted banana bread, some cinnamon, vanilla pudding, cream cheese and whipped cream. The flavor of the pudding varies depending on the quick bread Johnson decides to bake up or if there might be some leftover animal cookies.
“I love the whimsy,” she admitted, and to best enjoy her Not Just Pudding, she recommends, “Put it in the refrigerator and keep a spoon handy so, if in the middle of the night you get hungry, you can eat a few spoonfuls.”
Johnson relocated to Big Sky country from Jamul, a rural town east of San Diego, where she and her husband raised three kids on a ranch. “We raised our own meat. I gardened and canned. My kids grew up making cheese. They had to milk and feed the goats before going to school.” But in all the work of caring, nurturing and harvesting, Johnson said was, “The heart is the cooking.”
“My grandmother taught my mom to can. We picked strawberries, bringing them home in laundry baskets. I remember standing on a stool and stirring jam ,” she recalled. “I grew up in a family where cooking brought us together.”
For her offerings at Stompin Grounds, Johnson “looks at INSTAGRAM to get something that catches my eye and I twist it to make it my own.” Her raspberry filled cupcakes on this day were palm size with chocolate frosting decorated with a cookie and chocolate candies.
As the library reopens, Johnson has renewed hope, allowing for the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. She had to close and reopen several times. “My freezer broke and the espresso machine broke. I lost all my inventory three times. I had to throw every thing away.”
With the current reopening, Johnson will continue to pursue her catering business, make takeaway meals, and serve up whimsical flavors at the Billings Public Library.
