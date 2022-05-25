Stop the crimes against coleslaw

How old were you before you realized coleslaw was not spelled “cold slaw?” I can’t say my exact age, but I know I was an adult. I’m willing to bet many readers of this column were in the same boat (or did some of you just learn it with the opening paragraph?). I’ve seen it misspelled on restaurant menus and a good chuck of people pronounce it “cold slaw.”

We didn’t have to worry about the proper spelling of coleslaw as kids because many of us tried to put as little of it on our plates during summer grill outs or picnics. We would rather have two hot dogs, an extra heap of potato chips, or sneak in a double dessert.

Can we really blame many people for leaving it off of their plates? The crimes committed against coleslaw could fill this entire section of the paper. Too many to list them all, but here are a few:

Calling it “cold slaw” might actually make sense if it was cold when served, which is unfortunately not the case with many experiences I’ve had. Oftentimes it is room temperature, or even worse, slightly warmed by the hot summer sun. No thanks.

While the last few decades have brought us many culinary conveniences, the ready-cut coleslaw mix in bags are something that should only be used in the most dire of circumstances. Just because you checked the bag and it hasn’t passed the expiration date doesn’t make it a good idea. Fresh is always best.

You can buy a regular cabbage, red cabbage, and some carrots for almost the same price and make quadruple the amount of coleslaw and have a fresh tasting side dish at its maximum potential. Besides, a little chopping won’t kill you.

Another super common crime is overdressing the coleslaw. We have all looked into the Tupperware sitting on the picnic table staring at a pool of liquid at the bottom of the bowl — a sign that the cook put far too many globs of dressing on the veggies and probably dressed it an hour earlier. It’s culinary cause of death is suffocation.

Last one I will mention is the sweetness levels. Perhaps in a desperate move to provide both a salad AND a dessert at the potluck, the person throwing together the coleslaw brought way too much sugar to the equation. A bit of sweetness is called for, but only in balance with other flavors.

It’s time to redeem this once glorious summertime classic. A perfect coleslaw should be fresh, cool, and still crunchy with a sauce that provides the right ratios of tangy, acidic, herby, a bit of sweet, and creamy.

A little more about that dressing — to prevent the crime of overdressing, I intentionally shoot to slightly under-dress and apply the sauce about 15 minutes before eating the dish. As soon as you apply the dressing, the acid and salt in it will start to draw out the water from the veggies.

Keep everything cool in the refrigerator right before serving and your guests will renounce all other summer salads that go by the name of either “cold slaw” or “coleslaw.” Will you help redeem the name of coleslaw this summer?

Coleslaw recipe

Ingredients:

One half cabbage (I use quarter green, quarter red)

One carrot

Two scallions

½ teaspoon chopped fresh dill

½ cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon mustard

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon celery seed

¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper

Few dashes of hot sauce

Directions:

Chop your cabbage, scallion and carrot. I use a mandolin to make matchsticks from the carrot, and use a large chef’s knife and cutting board for the cabbage and scallion. Finely mince the fresh dill. Place all of this in a large bowl and put back into the refrigerator to keep cool.

Combine the mayonnaise, lemon juice, mustard, salt, sugar, celery seed, cracked black pepper, and hot sauce into a bowl and mix well. If you aren’t going to consumer the coleslaw soon, you can put this into the refrigerator as well.

About 15 minutes before the coleslaw will be eaten, add the dressing to the coleslaw veggies and mix well. At first, it will not seem like enough dressing. This is the way to do it, though. Let it hang out for 15 minutes in the refrigerator before serving. The salt and acid in the dressing will draw out a bit of the moisture and start to break down the vegetables.

After 15 minutes, you will have a cold, perfectly dressed, crunchy coleslaw with the right mix of creaminess, herbiness, brightness and seasoning. You can top with more chopped scallion, fresh dill, and a sprinkle of celery seed, according to your preferences.

Jon Bennion is a native Montanan, born and raised in Billings. Outside of his day job as an attorney, you can find Jon experimenting in the kitchen and developing recipes that often feature a Montana ingredient or story. Jon posts on Instagram as Intermediate Chef (@intermediatechef) and lives in Clancy.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0