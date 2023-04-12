When you come home with your grocery purchases, you probably do not think about how much of that food will end up being wasted and thrown out, especially with the high rate of inflation and the increase in the cost of food. However, according to the FDA, we as Americans waste about 30%-40% of our food, which is more than any other country. The average American family of four loses about $1,500 a year due to uneaten food. We underutilize our leftovers and toss out food scraps that could be consumed. Besides the money that is lost from the family food dollar, food waste ending up in the landfills makes up a large percentage of the volume of the landfills and gives off methane as it breaks down.

So what can we do to reduce this food waste and put more money back in our pockets? Before you go shopping, make out your menus and check the refrigerator and cupboards to see what you already have on hand. Choose recipes to use ingredients you have on hand before they spoil. Always make a grocery list before you go shopping so you only purchase what you need. Check expiration dates on food items. Foods are frequently discarded that are still usable. “Best if Used By” means the quality will be best to that date, it doesn’t mean it is not safe to consume. If you don’t think you will be able to use the food up before it spoils, freeze it for later use. Greens that are becoming wilted can be pureed and added to soups or sauces rather than discarding them.

When you have leftovers, plan ways you can use them in another meal. Leftover vegetables can be combined in a freezer bag and then added to casserole dishes and soups. Meats that are leftovers can also be frozen for later use if you are not able to use it up within a few days. Make up your own casserole dish by combining some type of cooked pasta or rice, some leftover cut up meat, cooked vegetables, some type of liquid such as gravy, white sauce, or canned tomatoes and some seasoning. A soup assembled with the meat and vegetables you have on hand, also makes good use of your leftovers, kind of like “everything but the kitchen sink” soup. Also try combining the leftover meat and vegetables to make a delicious pot pie or shepherd’s pie.

Egg foo young

When I was attending college in Bozeman I ate at a little Chinese restaurant on Main Street where I tried Egg Foo Young for the first time. It was something I liked and eventually found the recipe for so I could make it for myself. I have made it frequently, usually when I have leftover pork roast or ham, but have also made it with cooked chicken. I have used a variety of vegetables, even chopped broccoli. If I have leftover gravy, I use that and add soy sauce to it rather than making up the sauce.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons thinly sliced celery

¼ cup French green beans, bean sprouts, or pea pods

1 tablespoon thinly sliced green onions

2 tablespoons thinly sliced water chestnuts

1/3 cup cooked sliced or diced chicken, pork or ham

¼ teaspoon salt

4 eggs

¼ cup corn oil or baking spray

Directions:

Cut vegetables into thin slices or matchstick pieces. Add salt to eggs; beat until fluffy then stir in the vegetables and meat. Heat 1 tablespoon corn oil in electric skillet or fry pan to 300 degrees, or coat pan with baking spray. Measure out about 1/3 cup egg mixture for an individual omelet and pour into heated oil. Several omelets may be made at one time. Lift egg up onto meat and vegetables with a spatula as it cooks. Add remaining oil as needed. Cook until bottom surface is delicately browned; turn to cook other side. Remove and stack. Serve with sauce over cooked rice, if desired. (Recipe follows)

Sauce: In a small saucepan, dissolve 2 bouillon cubes in 1 cup water. Stir in 2 tablespoons cornstarch and 1½ teaspoons soy sauce. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until sauce is thickened and clear. Source: “Foreign Foods, Favorite Recipes of Home Economics Teachers.”

'Anything goes' quiche

Baking a quiche is also a way to make use of ingredients you have on hand. With this recipe you can be creative and use what you choose. Cooked vegetables can also be added.

(Serves: 6)

Ingredients:

1 9-inch pie shell, partially baked

3 beaten eggs

1½ cups milk or half and half

1 tablespoon flour

1½ cups shredded Monterey Jack, mozzarella, cheddar or brick cheese

½ cup diced cooked ham, pork, chicken or shrimp or 8 slices bacon cooked

¼ teaspoon salt

Dash nutmeg

1½ cups shredded Swiss cheese

Directions:

Thoroughly mix together the eggs, milk, flour, salt and nutmeg. Stir in meat and cheese; mix well. Pour into warm pastry shell. Bake at 325 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand 5 minutes before serving. Source: “History, Heritage, and Home Cooking,” Billings YWCA.

Chicken, pork or ham fried rice

This is the recipe I always use when I am making fried rice. I think this method of browning the rice in oil before cooking improves the flavor of the dish. I again use what I have available in my refrigerator.

(Serves: 6)

Ingredients:

1 cup diced cooked chicken, ham or pork roast

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 cup uncooked long-grain rice

1/3 cup salad oil

2½ cups chicken broth

½ cup coarsely chopped onion

¼ cup minced green pepper (or other vegetable)

¼ cup thinly sliced celery

2 slightly beaten eggs

1 cup finely shredded Chinese cabbage or lettuce

Directions:

Combine meat and soy sauce; let stand 15 minutes. Cook rice in skillet in hot oil over medium heat until golden brown; stir frequently. Reduce heat; add meat with soy sauce along with broth. Simmer, covered, 20 to 25 minutes or until rice is tender. Remove cover last few minutes. Mix onion, pepper, and celery into rice. Cook, uncovered, over medium heat a few minutes longer, until liquid is absorbed. Push rice mixture to sides of skillet. Add eggs; cook until almost set; blend into rice mixture. Stir in cabbage or lettuce. Serve immediately with soy sauce. Source: “Better Homes & Gardens, Favorite Ways with Chicken.”