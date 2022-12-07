Stress-free soup for the soul

This is the time of the year when you may be feeling stressed because of the desire to complete all the things you have on your holiday to-do list. With shopping, decorating and holiday baking you may be falling behind on getting dinner on the table for you and your family. Now is the time to put on a hearty pot of soup to enjoy. Soup has the benefit of being easy to make and it can be made with a variety of healthy ingredients. With the higher cost of groceries now, it can also be a less expensive way to feed a family. A pot of soup can be prepared in a short period of time if you have had a busy day, or the ingredients can be put in a slow cooker to cook for the day and be ready when you are. This selection of recipes should give you options to enjoy during the season.

Turkey Wild Rice Soup

This soup, which is one of my favorites, is a special soup with the unique flavor of wild rice. If you have left-over turkey from Thanksgiving, this is a good chance to use that. You can also make the soup using ham if that is what you have available. Serve it with savory biscuits or scones.

(Servings: 8)

Ingredients:

3 (10¾ oz.) cans condensed chicken broth

2 cups water

½ cup wild rice blend

¾ cup finely chopped green onions

¾ cup diced carrots

½ cup margarine or butter

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon poultry seasoning

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 cups half-and-half

1½ cups cubed cooked turkey or chicken

8 slices bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled

1 tablespoon chopped pimento

2 to 3 tablespoons dry sherry, if desired

Directions:

In large saucepan, combine broth and water. Add wild rice, onion and carrots; simmer 35 to 40 minutes or until rice is tender. Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup. In medium saucepan, melt margarine; stir in flour, salt, poultry seasoning and pepper. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until mixture is smooth and bubbly. Using a whisk, add half-and-half slowly; cook 2 minutes until mixture thickens slightly, stirring constantly. Slowly add half-and-half mixture to rice mixture, stirring constantly. Mixture will thicken. Add remaining ingredients; heat thoroughly. Garnish with additional bacon or parsley. Source: “Pillsbury Holiday Classics II, 1983."

Tortellini Soup

If you are looking for a meat-free soup, this one is for you. It includes a variety of vegetables and more can be added if you wish. If you did want meat in it, cooked chicken or turkey could be added.

(Servings: 5)

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

1 medium stalk celery, chopped (1/2 cup)

1 medium carrot, chopped (1/2 cup)

1 small onion, chopped (1/4 cup)

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

6 cups water

2 extra-large vegetarian vegetable bouillon cubes (chicken bouillon could be used)

2½ cups dried cheese-filled tortellini (10 oz.)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese, if desired

Directions:

In a 4-quart Dutch oven, melt butter over medium heat. Add celery, carrot, onion, and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, until crisp-tender. Stir in water and bouillon cubes. Heat to boiling. Reduce heat to low; stir in tortellini. Cover; simmer about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tortellini is tender. Stir in parsley, nutmeg, and pepper. Sprinkle individual servings with Parmesan cheese. Source: “Betty Crocker So Simple.”

Sweet Potato and Black Bean Stew

This stew will provide lots of energy with the nutrient-rich sweet potatoes, black beans, and corn. It also works for a “meatless Monday” option. It will be extra special served with a thick slice of cornbread.

(Servings: 6 – 8)

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium sweet red pepper, seeded and cut into ½-inch pieces

½ cup coarsely chopped onion (1 medium)

1 fresh jalapeno chili pepper, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 cups vegetable broth

1 (15-oz.) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (14.5-oz.) can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 cup frozen whole kernel corn

¼ cup snipped fresh cilantro

¼ cup lime juice

Salt

Ground black pepper

Shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

In a large Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add sweet potatoes, sweet pepper, onion, jalapeno pepper, and garlic. Cook about 4 minutes or until peppers and onions are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in chili powder, cumin, and cayenne pepper; reduce heat to medium. Cook, covered, for 7–8 minutes or until sweet potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally. Add broth, beans, and tomatoes. Bring to boiling, stirring occasionally. Stir in frozen corn; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Stir in ¼ cup cilantro and lime juice. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Top with cheese and if desired, additional cilantro. Source: “Better Homes and Gardens Special Interest Publication Homemade, 115 Recipes for Home-Cooked Comfort,” 2013.

Chicken Barley Soup

Barley is a nutritious grain, is inexpensive, and makes a great addition to soups. Use some left-over turkey is you have it or rotisserie chicken can be used. Adding all the ingredients to the pot at once makes it quick and easy to put together. If you wish, this could be put in the slow cooker to cook on Low for the day.

(Servings: 6)

Ingredients:

6 cups low-sodium, fat-free chicken broth

1½ cups diced carrots

1 cup diced celery

½ cup chopped onion

¾ cup uncooked barley

2 – 3 cups (about 6 oz.) cooked and cut-up chicken or turkey

1 (14.5-oz.) can diced tomatoes, no salt added, undrained

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 bay leaf

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley or 2 teaspoons dried parsley

Directions:

Combine all ingredients except parsley in large kettle. Cover and bring to a boil. Simmer, covered, for 1 hour. Stir occasionally. Just before serving, remove bay leaf. Stir in parsley. Source: “Fix-It and Enjoy-It! Healthy Cookbook,” Phyllis Pellman Good.