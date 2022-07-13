Summer grilling favorites

Now is the time for all the outdoor chefs to be firing up their grills and showing off their cooking skills. Even though hamburgers and hot dogs may be the most popular foods to cook on the grill, there are so many different foods you can prepare using the outdoor grill. Meats can be marinated or coated with a rub of different seasonings to add flavor or provide tenderness. Flavored butters can be brushed on foods before or after grilling as well. Don’t limit your use of the grill for meats alone. Grilling adds a unique flavor to vegetables and fruits as well. Grilled corn and grilled peaches are especially good. The following recipes provide a few different foods to prepare this summer. The different rubs and marinades provided can be used on other foods as well.

Smoky Barbecue Ribs

You can create a variety of flavors for the meats and vegetables you would like to grill with the use of different flavor combinations of rubs. This recipe uses a spicy smoky flavor rub. Always remove the membrane on the underside of the ribs before applying a rub or grilling. Just slip a butter knife under the edge of the membrane and pull it back with a paper towel.

(Servings: 4-6)

Ingredients:

1 batch Smoky All-purpose Rub (*recipe follows)

3 racks baby back ribs or 2 racks St. Louis ribs, membranes removed and discarded

Barbecue sauce for basting and serving

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Working on rimmed baking sheet, rub spice mix all over ribs. Wrap tightly with foil and bake 45 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 275 degrees and continue baking until meat is tender and pulling away from bones, 1¾ to 2½ hrs., depending on rib type and size of rack. Heat grill to medium high. Grill ribs, basting with barbecue sauce and turning occasionally, until sticky and caramelized, 5 to 8 minutes. Transfer to cutting board and cut into pieces. Serve with additional barbecue sauce if desired. Source: “Good Housekeeping,” July/August 2022.

Smoky All-Purpose Rub:

Stir the following ingredients together and store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 months. To use, sprinkle or pat about 2 tablespoons onto each pound of meat, seafood, or vegetables.

6 tablespoons chili powder

2 tablespoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

1½ teaspoons smoked paprika

Sweet and Spicy Flank Steak

A flank steak makes an excellent choice for grilling after it is marinated to develop tenderness. This combination of sweet and spicy is a different flavor choice for you. Try grilling a selection of sweet peppers and corn to create a salad to serve with the steak.

(Servings: 4-6)

Ingredients:

1/3 cup dry sherry

1/3 cup vegetable oil

¼ cup packed brown sugar

¼ cup soy sauce

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 (1-pound) flank steak

Directions:

In a re-sealable plastic bag, combine sherry, oil, brown sugar, soy sauce, garlic, ginger and red pepper. Add steak, seal bag, and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or up to 8 hours. Spray grill with nonstick nonflammable cooking spray. Preheat grill to medium heat (300 – 350 degrees) Remove steak from marinade, discarding marinade. Grill steak, covered with grill lid, for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until desired degree of doneness. Let stand for 10 minutes before slicing. Source: “Cooking with Paula,” May/June 2010.

Tequila-Lime-Grilled Chicken

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy this margarita-inspired chicken on the grill recipe that comes from New Mexico. For serving, slice the grilled breast into 1/2-inch slices and place on a platter.

(Servings: 6)

Ingredients:

2/3 cup olive oil

½ cup lime juice

1 jalapeno, seeded and minced

¼ cup tequila

2 tablespoons Triple Sec

¼ cup minced fresh cilantro

6 skinned and boned chicken breast halves

Salsa

Directions:

Combine olive oil, lime juice, jalapeno, tequila, Triple Sec and cilantro; pour into a shallow pan. Add chicken and turn to coat. Cover and chill chicken 4 hours, turning several times. Prepare grill or preheat broiler. Remove chicken 30 minutes before cooking, discarding marinade. Cook chicken 4 minutes per side on grill or 4 inches from broiler. Serve with desired salsa. Source: “Best of the West America Cookbook, - New Mexico,” Gwen McKee and Barbara Moseley.

Sweet and Spicy Pork Kabobs

Kabobs are a popular way to enjoy summer grilling. They can be an all-in-one meal, can be made up ahead of time, and are an easy-and- economical way to feed your friends. You can include a variety of vegetables along with the meat if desired. The following recipe is Philippine-inspired and uses Jufran Banana Sauce which is a popular Filipino alternative to ketchup. It is fruitier and tangier than traditional ketchup.

(Servings: 4)

Ingredients:

2 pounds pork tenderloin

6 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

½ cup Jufran Banana Sauce (*recipe follows)

¼ cup lemon-lime soda

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 large garlic clove, grated

2 Thai chilies, minced (If desired, use other chilies that are not as hot)

Steamed rice (Optional)

Directions:

Cut pork into 1-inch cubes. In a large bowl, combine 4 tablespoons of the soy sauce, ¼ cup of the banana sauce, the lemon-lime soda, garlic, chilies and ¼ teaspoon each salt and ground black pepper. Add pork and toss to coat. Cover; marinate in refrigerator for 4 hours or overnight. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine remaining ¼ cup banana sauce, the vinegar, and remaining 2 tablespoons soy sauce. Set aside ¼ cup for glaze during cooking; reserve the remaining for serving. Remove pork from the refrigerator about 30 minutes before grilling. Thread eight 10- to 12-inch skewers with pork (if using wood skewers, soak them in water at least 30 minutes before adding meat.) Preheat an outdoor grill to medium (350 – 400 degrees), lightly oil cooking grates. Grill skewers, on a covered grill, 10 minutes until done (145 degrees), turning and brushing cooked sides with glaze halfway through grilling. If you like, serve with steamed rice and pickle relish. Drizzle with reserved glaze.

*Jufran Banana Sauce: Mix together ¼ cup ketchup, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, 2 tablespoons lemon juice, and 1 tablespoon mashed very ripe banana. Source: “Better Homes & Gardens,” July/August 2022.