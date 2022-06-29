Summer strawberries four ways

It is the season to be taking advantage of those luscious, sweet strawberries and enjoying them in a variety of ways. Strawberries are so much more than something to put on shortcake. The tasty fruit gives you a super dose of antioxidants and vitamins. Though strawberries contain natural sugars, they have a low glycemic index which means your blood sugar won’t suddenly spike after eating them. They also provide a large dose of vitamin C that helps heal wounds and fight infections. According to the National Institutes of Health, vitamin C can even help lessen the severity of cataracts. Top that off with the benefit strawberries provide for your heart health. There are compounds called anthocyanins in strawberries that help reduce blood pressure and help improve the elasticity of blood vessels, according to a Harvard study.

Strawberries are also the theme of the 31st Strawberry Festival in downtown Billings July 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can enjoy arts and crafts, vendors, food trucks and live entertainment along with lots of fresh berries and other treats.

Strawberry Arugula Salad

Enjoy the fresh strawberries now available in a healthy green salad. Rather than the frequently used spinach, this recipe tosses in arugula, with a more bitter taste. The dressing combines rice vinegar, honey and Dijon mustard, a contrast to the sweetness of the strawberries. If desired, make this a main dish entrée by adding shredded cooked chicken.

(Serves: 6–8)

Ingredients:

1 cup roughly chopped pecans

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

Black pepper to taste

1/4 cup olive oil

1 small shallot, thinly sliced

1 pound strawberries, hulled and quartered

1 (5-oz.) package baby arugula

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

½ cup fresh mint leaves, torn

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spread the pecans on a baking sheet and toast in the oven until they darken a shade or two and smell nutty, 5 to 6 minutes; let cool completely. For the dressing: Whisk together the vinegar, honey, mustard, salt and a few grinds of pepper in a large salad bowl. Whisk in the olive oil until smooth. Add the shallot and strawberries and toss to coat with the dressing. Add the arugula, feta, mint and pecans and toss to coat with the dressing. Season with salt and pepper. Add shredded cooked chicken, if desired. Source: “The Pioneer Woman Magazine,” Spring 2022.

Red, White, and Blue Trifle

This colorful dessert that features fresh strawberries and blueberries would be a great choice for a 4th of July barbeque with the brilliant red, blue and white patriotic colors. Trifles are delicious with the fresh fruit and are easy to assemble, especially when you use a prepared angel food cake.

(Servings: about 12)

Ingredients:

1 (16-oz.) container frozen non-dairy whipped topping

1 (8-oz.) package cream cheese, softened

1 (7-oz.) jar marshmallow crème

1 tablespoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

½ cup confectioner’s sugar

4 cups sliced fresh strawberries

1 (18-oz.) jar strawberry jelly, melted and cooled slightly, divided

4 cups fresh blueberries

1 prepared or commercial angel food cake, cut into 1-inch cubes

Garnish, fresh strawberries and blueberries

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine whipped topping, cream cheese, marshmallow crème, lemon zest and lemon juice. Beat at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Gradually add confectioner’s sugar, beating until combined. In a medium bowl, combine strawberries with half the jelly. In a separate bowl, combine blueberries with remaining jelly. To assemble, layer about half of cream mixture in the bottom of a trifle bowl. Top cream mixture with half of cake cubes and all of blueberries in jelly. Top with remaining cream mixture (reserving a little for top), remaining cake and all of strawberries in jelly. Garnish with reserved cream mixture, strawberries and blueberries, if desired. Source: Cooking with Paula Deen,” July/August 2008.

Spicy Pickled Strawberries

You are used to pickling cucumbers and other vegetables, but making pickled strawberries is more unique. Make up a batch of these strawberries to add to a charcuterie board with cheese, toss into a salad, or add to a sandwich.

(Servings: 6)

Ingredients:

½ cup rice vinegar

1 teaspoon chili garlic sauce

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

½ teaspoon grated orange zest

½ teaspoon black sesame seeds

1 green onion, minced

2 pounds fresh strawberries, hulled

Directions:

In a bowl, combine all the ingredients except the strawberries. Add the strawberries to the pickling mixture and stir to coat. Refrigerate at least one hour before serving. If desired, transfer to a jar and cover tightly; store in refrigerator up to 2 days. Source: “Taste of Home,” June/July 2022.

Easy Strawberry Cream Pie

Whether you have a special dinner planned and need a dessert that is easy and quick to create or have a casual family barbecue, this pie will fit the bill. With no cooking or baking involved, it can be assembled quickly. If you wish, use a purchased Oreo cookie crust or make your own. Cool and refreshing describes it.

(Servings: 8)

Ingredients:

1 (16 oz.) package frozen whole strawberries, thawed

¼ cup sugar

4 oz. (1/2 of 8 oz. pkg.) cream cheese

2 packages (3.4 oz. each) Jell-O vanilla flavored instant pudding mix

1½ cups whipped topping

1 prepared chocolate cookie crumb pie crust

Additional whipped topping and fresh strawberries for topping

Directions:

Place thawed frozen strawberries in bowl of food processor; add sugar. Pulse just until berries are finely chopped. Add softened cream cheese; process just until blended. Spoon mixture into large bowl. Add instant pudding mix and stir 2 minutes. Gently stir in whipped topping; spoon into prepared pie crust. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or until firm. Garnish with additional whipped topping and fresh quartered strawberries. Source: “Kraft Food & Family,” Spring 2016.

Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.

