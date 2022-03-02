Take advantage of citrus fruits

This is the time of the year to take advantage of the citrus fruits that are available. Juicy, sweet and tart oranges are at their best in the winter. This is also usually the only time of the year when blood oranges are available. Of the several varieties of oranges for you to enjoy, the most popular is probably the navel orange, which gets its name from the navel shape on the end. It has a subtle sweetness and low acidity. Other varieties are the tangerine, mandarin and tangelo. The tangelo is identified by the topknot at one end. Besides the wonderful sweetness and flavor, citrus fruits are a beneficial source of nutrients. They are an excellent source of vitamin C which strengthens the immune system. Enjoy them also as a source of B vitamins, potassium, magnesium and phosphorus. Citrus fruits are a good source of fiber, especially when you consume the whole fruit. When you make citrus fruits a part of your diet, think of how you are probably benefiting your heart, helping to boost your brain function, and helping to prevent cancer.

Orange, Beef and Broccoli Stir Fry

Color is important when serving food and the oranges make this meat dish attractive. The bright flavor of the citrus brings out the other flavors of the beef and broccoli in this savory stir-fry. To make the steak easier to slice thin, put it in the freezer for about 15 minutes before cutting.

(Servings: 4)

Ingredients:

1 pound sirloin steak, thinly sliced against the grain

3/4 cup fresh orange juice, divided

4 tablespoons soy sauce, divided

2 tablespoons garlic-chili sauce, divided

1 tablespoon sugar

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 tablespoons canola oil, divided

4 cups fresh broccoli florets

1/4 cup honey

2 teaspoons orange zest

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 tablespoon water

2 cups navel orange segments

Hot cooked rice, to serve

Garnish, sesame seeds

Directions:

In a large re-sealable plastic bag, place steak, ¼ cup orange juice, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 1 tablespoons garlic-chili sauce, sugar and garlic; seal bag and shake until combined. Refrigerate 45 minutes. In a 12-inch cast-iron skillet, heat 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender, 5 to 8 minutes. Remove from skillet. Remove beef from bag, discarding marinade. In same skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add half of beef, and cook until browned, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Remove beef from skillet; repeat procedure with remaining 1 tablespoon oil and remaining beef. In same skillet, stir together honey, orange zest, remaining ½ cup orange juice, remaining 2 tablespoons soy sauce and remaining 1 tablespoon garlic-chile sauce; bring to a low boil. In a small bowl, whisk together cornstarch and 1 tablespoon water until dissolved; stir into honey mixture. Cook, stirring frequently, until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in broccoli and steak; cook until heated through. Gently stir in oranges. Serve over rice. Garnish with sesame seeds, if desired. Source: “Cooking with Paula Deen,” January/February 2022.

Orange-Cucumber Relish

Enjoy this colorful relish in a variety of ways including on fish tacos, on fish, or even as a healthy dip with corn chips.

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon honey

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1 small jalapeno, thinly sliced

1/2 English cucumber, diced

3 small navel oranges, segmented and cut into pieces

Directions:

In a bowl, whisk together lime juice, grated ginger, olive oil and honey. Stir in sliced scallions and sliced jalapeno. Toss with cucumber; fold in orange pieces. Chill to blend flavors. Serve over white fish or chicken. Source: “Good Housekeeping,” January/February 2022.

Chocolate Gingerbread with Simmered Oranges

You usually think of topping gingerbread with lemon sauce, but this rustic skillet gingerbread is topped instead with oranges simmered in orange/lemon syrup. The rich molasses flavor of the gingerbread is enhanced with chocolate and the chocolate also tempers the heat of the ginger. The source of the recipes is “The Better Homes & Gardens Special Interest Publication, Holiday Baking,” 2010.

(Servings: 12–16)

Ingredients:

2 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1 cup full-flavor molasses

1 cup water

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 cup dark chocolate pieces

Simmered oranges *(Recipe follows)

Whipped cream

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium bowl, stir together flour, ground ginger, baking soda, baking powder, salt and cloves. In a small bowl, combine molasses and water; set aside. In a 12-inch oven-going skillet, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat; set aside. In a large bowl, beat ½ cup butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add sugar, beating until combined. Add eggs, one at a time, beating for 1 minute after each addition. Alternately add the molasses mixture and the flour mixture, beating on low speed after each addition until combined. Stir in chocolate pieces. Pour batter over melted butter in skillet, spreading evenly. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in skillet on a wire rack for 30 minutes (center may dip slightly). Top warm gingerbread with Simmered Oranges. Serve with whipped cream.

Simmered Oranges

Ingredients:

4 oranges cut into 1/4-inch slices (seeds removed)

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup orange juice

1/4 cup lemon juice

Directions:

In a 12-inch skillet, combine sugar, water, orange juice and lemon juice. Bring to boiling over medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 10 minutes or until syrupy. Add orange slices. Return to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 3 minutes, or just until oranges are tender, turning occasionally; cool.

Citrus Mini-Tart with Fresh Orange Whipped Cream

Bake these citrus tarts and you can enjoy a decadent way to get a dose of healthy vitamin C. A pummelo is similar to grapefruit, but somewhat larger and less sweet.

(Servings: 8)

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh squeezed orange juice

1/4 cup brown sugar

8 (3-inch) puff pastry rounds, thawed if frozen

16 fresh orange segments

8 fresh pummelo segments (or grapefruit segments)

8 tablespoon Fresh Orange Whipped Cream, *recipe follows

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. In small saucepan, combine orange juice and brown sugar, stirring to dissolve sugar. Heat to boiling and reduce mixture by one half to a syrupy consistency. Let cool to room temperature. Brush 1 tablespoon of syrup on each pastry round. Arrange 2 orange segments and 1 pummelo or grapefruit section on each pastry. Place on a cookie sheet and bake 10–15 minutes, or until lightly golden brown. Top each tart with 1 tablespoon fresh orange whipped cream.

Fresh orange whipped cream

Whip ½ cup heavy whipping cream until soft peaks form. Stir in 2 tablespoons fresh orange juice, 1 tablespoon chopped fresh orange zest, and 1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar. Continue whipping until peaks are firm. Source: “Entertaining the Costco Way,” Costco Wholesale.

Bernie Mason writes the Local Flavor column for Lee Montana Newspapers. She was a Yellowstone County extension agent for 24 years. Mason grew up in Sidney in a family of German and Danish ancestry.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0