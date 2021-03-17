Thai Creole Gumbo for dinner

I’ve been having fun playing around with punchy food flavors and came up with this Thai-based variation of a classic Louisiana Creole Gumbo.
There are all sorts of gumbo. A Creole gumbo’s basic flavor profile comes from a cooked paste of flour and oil — a roux; a vegetable trio of onion, celery, and bell pepper; and tomatoes. What other additions to include in the gumbo are up to you.
A well-cooked roux is most important because it flavors and thickens the gumbo. Cooking it requires your complete attention. To make it you whisk together flour and oil in a heavy pot over medium heat for several minutes until the roux comes to the boil and is full of bubbles. At this point the roux will have a pale gold color. As you continue cooking and whisking, it becomes browner and browner. And after 10 to 15 minutes of your undivided attention as you continue stirring, the roux will take on the appearance of dark coffee with cream. Bingo! At that point it’s ready and you’ll pull the pot off the heat immediately.
To stop the cooking, dump in the vegetables all at once and stir them in well. I’ve included mushrooms. They’re not traditional, but neither is this recipe.
After adding the tomatoes and chicken broth, the remaining seasonings — curry paste, ginger, turmeric, lemongrass paste, fish sauce and coconut milk — are mostly Thai.
Be sure to serve this gumbo with lime wedges, and squeeze the juice over the gumbo before you take your first bite. The lime unites all the flavors.
Thai Chicken and Shrimp Gumbo
Makes 6 servings
Feel free to vary the animal proteins. You could add a pound or so of sliced and browned andouille sausage or kielbasa. Or even double the amount of shrimp or chicken. Sriracha sauce or gochujang paste can serve as heat instead of the panang or curry paste. Prep everything before cooking. Once you start cooking, the gumbo comes together quite quickly.
The chicken
4 boneless and skinless chicken thighs (about 1 1/2 pounds)
1 teaspoon table salt or 2 teaspoons kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons peanut oil
The roux:
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup unbleached all-purpose flour
The vegetables:
2 cups diced onion
1 1/2 cups diced green bell pepper
1 1/2 cups diced red bell pepper
1 1/2 cups diced celery
8 ounces diced cremini mushrooms
1 can (14 1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
Seasonings:
1/2 cup chicken broth
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons finely chopped garlic
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh ginger
1 teaspoon turmeric or a 3- to 4-inch piece of peeled and freshly-grated turmeric
2 tablespoons panang curry paste or green curry paste
3 tablespoons fish sauce
2 tablespoon lemongrass paste
1 can (13 1/2 ounces) full-fat coconut milk, shaken
3/4 cup slivered fresh basil leaves (1 ounce)
The shrimp:
1 pound peeled and deveined large raw shrimp
Final flavoring:
2 limes, cut into wedges
Cooked rice
Cooking:
1. Season both sides of the thighs with the salt and pepper. Heat the peanut oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Place the thighs smooth side down in the pan and cook 10 minutes. Turn the thighs over and cook 10 minutes more. The thighs should be fully cooked. If not, cook a minute or two more on each side.
2. Transfer thighs to a side dish. When cool enough to handle, cut the chicken into bite-size pieces (about 1-inch). Set aside.
3. Pour the fat from the skillet into a 1-cup heatproof glass measure with pouring spout. Add enough vegetable oil (grapeseed, avocado, sunflower or corn) to reach the 1/2 cup mark. Use this oil in the roux.
4. To make the roux, add the vegetable oil and flour to a 5- to 6-quart pot and whisk until smooth. Set the pot over medium heat and whisk frequently as the roux comes to a boil. This will take a few minutes. There’ll be bubbles all over the surface. At first the color of the roux will be pale yellow. As it cooks — and you should be stirring with the whisk almost constantly — the roux will get browner and browner. After 10 to 15 minutes, the roux will be a dark brown color. You can raise the heat to medium-high, and whisk constantly, until the roux is the color of coffee with cream. But be careful not to burn the roux! You can always adjust the heat as you cook.
5. As soon as the roux is ready, take the pot off the heat and add all the vegetables at once — the onions, bell peppers, celery and mushrooms. Stir well with a wooden spoon to coat the vegetables with the roux. Return the pan to medium heat. The vegetables will look pasty.
6. Add the can of diced tomatoes with juice and the following seasonings: 1/2 cup chicken stock, 1 tsp salt, and1/2 tsp pepper. Stir well, cover the pot, and cook over medium heat 5 minutes. Stir once or twice during this time.
7. Stir in the garlic, ginger and turmeric. Cook, uncovered, 2 to 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are crisp/tender.
8. Add the curry paste, fish sauce, lemongrass paste and coconut milk.
Stir well and taste carefully. Stir in the basil, and bring the gumbo to a simmer over medium heat. Add cooked chicken.
9. When ready to serve, raise the heat to medium-high and bring the gumbo to a low boil. Stir in the shrimp, cover the pot, and turn off the heat. Let the gumbo stand for 8 minutes to cook the shrimp. Serve over boiled rice with the lime wedges.
10. Squeeze the lime all over the gumbo before digging in.
