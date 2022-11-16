Thanksgiving recipes for the family

It isn’t very long until Thanksgiving will be here and you may have plans in the works for a special family celebration. Turkey is traditionally the main attraction on the table, but this year, the bird flu has had an effect on availability and the cost of that bird has gone up. Some may be looking for other alternatives. Ham or a pork roast may be a good choice instead. If you do want a turkey, it is recommended that you get it as soon as possible. Making your plans in advance will avoid last minute problems, and to make things easier for the hostess, plan to prepare as many things in advance as possible. That way, everyone can enjoy the celebration more. Also how about assigning some of the dinner selections to guests that are coming? This is a tradition that has worked well for my family. Most of the following recipes this time feature cranberries in some way since cranberries are also very much a part of the Thanksgiving tradition.

Cranberry Swirl Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin cheesecake is probably my favorite and this recipe takes a slightly different twist with the addition of whole berry cranberry sauce. The cranberries give a slightly tart bite to the cheesecake.

(Servings: 10)

Ingredients:

Graham Cracker Crust (recipe follows)

2 (8oz. each) packages cream cheese, softened (can use low-fat)

¾ cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 eggs

1 (15 oz.) can solid-pack pumpkin

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 (14 oz.) can whole berry cranberry sauce

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare Graham Cracker crust. Beat cream cheese, sugar, and vanilla in large bowl with electric mixer at medium speed until smooth. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and salt; beat until blended. Spread 1 cup batter evenly in prepared crust. Stir cranberry sauce; pour about half of sauce over batter. Top with remaining pumpkin mixture and then cranberry sauce. Gently swirl cranberry sauce with tip of knife, being careful not to scrape crust. Bake 1 hour at 350 degrees. (Cheesecake will not be completely set in center.) Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Refrigerate at least 2 hours or overnight.

Graham Cracker Crust: Place 26–30 squares of graham crackers in food processor, breaking into smaller pieces if necessary. Pulse until finely crushed. Should have 1½ cups crumbs. Combine graham cracker crumbs, ¼ cup sugar, and 1/3 cup melted butter in medium bowl; mix well. Press firmly into bottom and up sides of 10-inch deep-dish pie plate. Bake in preheated 350 degree oven 8 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely on wire rack. Source: “Best Recipes, Pumpkin,” 2015.

Cranberry-Pomegranate Punch

This punch features the flavors of the season and is a good choice to enjoy with appetizers or dessert. Make the ice cubes up in advance so they are well frozen.

(Makes 13 cups)

Ingredients:

½ cup pomegranate seeds

½ cup fresh or frozen cranberries

Distilled water

1 (64-oz.) bottle cranberry–pomegranate juice, chilled

1 (750 milliliter) bottle sparkling apple cider, chilled

1 cup pomegranate juice, chilled

1 cup tonic water, chilled

Directions:

To prepare ice cubes: Divide pomegranate seeds and cranberries between 2 ice cube trays. Add distilled water to trays until nearly full; freeze for 8 hours or until solid.

To prepare punch: Unmold ice cubes into a punch bowl. Add cranberry-pomegranate juice, apple cider, pomegranate juice, and tonic water; stir gently to combine. Source: “Paula Deen’s Special Collection Issue, Christmas”. 2011.

Cranberry Baked Brie

For an appetizer bring out some special baked Brie.

(Servings: 8)

Ingredients:

¼ cup honey

¼ cup fresh or frozen cranberries

¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper

1 (2-inch) strip orange peel, plus orange zest for serving

2 sprigs fresh thyme, plus more for serving

1 8 oz. wheel Brie or Camembert

1 to 3 tablespoons deeply roasted almonds, roughly chopped

Crackers and sliced baguette for serving

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. In a small saucepan, combine cranberries, honey, pepper, orange peel, and thyme and bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally and lightly smashing cranberries, until cranberries have softened and syrup slightly thickens, 2 to 3 minutes. Discard orange peel and thyme; transfer mixture to bowl and let cool 10 minutes. Place Brie in 6-inch cast iron skillet. Spoon cranberry syrup on top Brie and bake until cheese is soft, 7 to 9 minutes. Top with almonds, and additional thyme and orange zest if desired. Serve with crackers and sliced baguette. Source: “Good Housekeeping,” November 2022.

Turkey and Sweet Potato Hash

Thanksgiving left-overs are as much a part of the holiday tradition as the turkey itself. If you are looking for something new to try when using up more of the turkey, hash is always a good option, and this hash will be a favorite. The recipe can be served for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

(Servings: 4)

Ingredients:

3 oz. bacon, sliced crosswise into ½-inch pieces (about 3 slices)

1 small yellow onion, small diced

2 cups sweet potatoes, cut in small dice (about ½ inch)

1 cup leftover turkey broth or low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 cups leftover white and dark roasted turkey meat with skin, roughly chopped

1 heaping tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 tablespoon maple syrup

2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper; more to taste

A few dashes Tabasco or other hot sauce; more to taste

Kosher salt

Directions:

Cook the bacon in a 10-inch skillet (preferably cast iron) over medium-high heat until crisp, about 4 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the bacon to a medium bowl. Pour off and discard all but 1 tablespoon of the fat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 2 minutes. Add the sweet potatoes, broth, and butter to the onions. Simmer, uncovered, until the sweet potatoes are just barely tender, about 6 minutes. Meanwhile, mix the turkey, parsley, maple syrup, rosemary, pepper and Tabasco with the bacon. When the potatoes are barely tender, add the turkey mixture to the skillet. Cook over medium-high heat, firmly patting the hash down and then occasionally flipping, scraping the bottom of the pan with a metal spatula and patting down again, until the broth has completely evaporated and the hash is nicely browned, about 8 minutes (reduce the heat if the hash is browning too quickly). Season to taste with salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Source: “Fine Cooking, A Make-Ahead Thanksgiving,” Sept 2007.