The Camino: Mexican kitchen & agave bar

If your path leads you to The Camino in downtown Missoula, you’re in for an evening of remarkable and regionally-inspired Mexican cuisine. On a recent visit, owners Tad Hilton and Philip Schaefer shared with me how their restaurant came to life.

Tad, originally from Florida, had worked in various bars and restaurants before he landed at Montgomery Distillery in Missoula. Philip, who hailed from Columbia, Missouri, had a similar background. He bartended in Chicago before heading west and finding his way to Montgomery Distillery. They struck up a friendship that included discussions about starting their own business. As Philip puts it, “We were just two punks wondering if someday we could make this happen.”

On a sales trip to Chicago in 2014, the duo stopped at Big Star, a bourbon and beer-focused, taco-slinging hangout. It was the ambiance of this trending eatery that set the course for what would become The Camino. To say that Tad and Philip did their homework before ever opening the doors to their restaurant is an understatement. The first step was defining what they could contribute to the Missoula food scene that wasn’t available, which led them to pursue Mexican cuisine.

It would take five years from the start of their dream to open the doors of The Camino in November 2019. They spent a significant amount of time educating themselves on Mexican culture, food and drink. Several trips to Mexico found them working side-by-side with the locals learning the art of making tortillas, the backbone of all they serve. Then there was developing a business plan, finding the right location for their restaurant, building out the interior, and of course, getting lined up with investors and bankers.

Today, The Camino sits in the heart of Missoula’s vibrant downtown, adjacent to the new Residence Inn by Marriott on the corner of East Front and North Pattee Street. There are several appealing elements in the interior of the classy restaurant. One corner is set aside for the open kitchen, along with a counter for patrons to watch the culinary magic. The hand-crafted walnut back bar defines the area to sit and sip craft cocktails, wine, local brews on tap, or bottled beer from Mexico. South-facing floor-to-ceiling windows let in natural light that warms this intimate interior.

My husband Ed and I had driven to Missoula for shopping and dinner at The Camino. We stopped in early for happy hour and sat at a long table, intended for sharing, in front of those windows. Warmed by the afternoon sun, it was the ideal spot for sipping on a cocktail, paired with fresh-made guacamole and chips.

The Camino was slowly filling up on a Friday afternoon. We watched the staff make ready for the dinner crowd. There was a profusion of positive energy flowing between the two bartenders — Tad busy prepping in the kitchen, Philip checking on all aspects of the Camino, and cheery servers setting the tables. It was infectious, calling for another round of drinks to finish out our happy hour.

Tad and Philip gave me the lowdown on tortillas — the traditional Mexican version. It all starts in the cornfields of Oaxaca, Puebla, and other Mexican states. These heirloom varietals of corn are soaked in a solution of water and calcium hydroxide (also known as slaked lime or cal), cooked, dried, then ground into a corn flour (masa) used to make the tortillas. This process is known as nixtamalization. The Camino follows this method for creating their tortillas, using corn imported from Masienda, a Mexican supplier that works directly with the farmers. Once nixtamalized, the masa is mixed with water to form a dough that goes through a roller machine to produce made-to-order tortillas meant to be eaten straight away.

Knowing all this made me appreciate my choice of the al pastor taco, knowing its origins started on a Mexican farm. I chose this taco after seeing a juicy, succulent hunk of pork roasting on a spit with pineapple chunks dripping down onto the meat in Camino’s kitchen. My husband Ed opted for the tostada de atun, which featured raw yellowfin tuna, Manzana chili aioli, spicy peanuts, pickled red onion, and avocado, served on a house-fried hard tostada shell. We shared the sizable arugula salad, a mix of salted chayote, radish, shaved white onion, avocado, and toasted pepitas, dressed with a guajillo-lime vinaigrette. The meal was scrumptious, full of flavors new to our palates.

While desserts weren’t listed on the menu, our server suggested a handful of sweets at the end of dinner, including churros, to which I said, “Well, why not?” These deep-fried pastries, fresh-fried, were coated in a cinnamon-sugar mix and served with warm chocolate sauce and a dollop of whipped cream. The churros proved to be the perfect ending to our tasty Mexican meal!

Many of their dishes are designed to be shared, such as ceviche (yellowfin), carne apache (beef tenderloin), tostada de cangrejo (craw crab), and posole roja (braised pork and hominy). The tacos aren’t your typical ground beef or chicken that you find in most Montana Mexican restaurants. Instead, you can opt for hongos (roasted mushrooms), cochinita pibil (citrus-braised pork), and carne asada (marinated flank steak), in addition to other choices.

Along with the traditional ways of preparing Mexican food at The Camino, this restaurant offers a wealth of creativeness with the drinks. The bar features about 50 varieties of tequila and mezcal. The bartender explained that tequila is made from only the blue weber agave plant, while mezcal can be made from over 50 different species and varietals of agave. I opted for a "Coyote" during happy hour, as it featured hibiscus tea, along with tequila, lime, agave and orange bitters. Dried hibiscus flowers play a significant role in Mexico, both to flavor water and used for craft teas. The dried blooms are also used in Mexican cooking for the tartness they add to Mexican dishes.

The cocktail menu at The Camino was intriguing, and I can only imagine how much fun the staff was having dreaming up names for the various concoctions. The drink, "Gradually Then Suddenly," is a mix of clear rum maraschino, grapefruit and lime and is Schaefer’s spin on a classic Hemingway daiquiri. "Winter in the Blood" features Sudden Wisdom Rye from Montgomery Distillery, Aperol, grapefruit, lime and agave. Next time I’ll try "2 for Flinching" (Sombra, guava, lime, agave, Peychaud, Camino spice).

Happy hour at The Camino goes from 3 to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday, then the dinner hour kicks in until 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday feature brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Menus are printed in-house every day, reflecting availability and incorporating seasonality, as many of their dishes lean on what is currently fresh and invigorating.

The name The Camino, with its meaning of “the way or path,” perfectly describes Tad and Philip’s endeavors. This duo set out on a diligent journey to create exceptional Mexican cuisine that has been very successful, judging from how quickly the restaurant filled up and our personal take on the food. About 40% of their food sources are imported from Mexico, including beans, syrups, spices and dried hibiscus, which adds another dimension to the complexity of this cuisine.

Tad and Philip, both down-to-earth visionaries, continue to tweak the menu and drinks. As Philip describes it, “we’re on our own playful adventure.” When Missoula calls for a road trip, we’ll be back to see what’s new at The Camino.

Donnie Sexton, who retired in 2016 after a long career with the Montana Office of Tourism, currently freelances as a travel writer and photographer, covering destinations around the world. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

