The history of whipping cream

It is hard to believe that human beings kept cattle for thousands of years, and had functional clay pots into which they could milk those critters, before they discovered that cream could be beaten with a stick into the form of whipped cream! Shocking, but true.

In 6514 BCE, young Beppo was idly stirring at a bowl on the shores of Lake Tangipa in the Laedro Alps, where folks dwelled in stilt houses, and lo! suddenly the milk got very thick! He stuck his finger in the bowl and licked the thick stuff and it tasted ... special. It was only a year or so later that Beppo wondered how it would be if he threw some wild strawberries into that special cream. Whoa! Another basic food group invented! But what took so long? The cream had been there right before our human eyes for thousands of years!

Obviously, the problem was that the cream had to separate from the milk and it had to contain at least 36% milk fat. Beppo wasn't good at math, but cream will separate by itself if left alone for a while. But then you have to beat it for a long time. And Beppo had no reason to expect that anything would happen if he stirred, beyond the aching wrist point, some milk he'd left out overnight, scared home by an owl. It looked funny, kind of thick on top, but maybe it would be all right if he stirred it up. He was of that age when you soon grow bored and start staring into the middle distance, thinking about yodeling with that Heidi from over the ridge. Dreaming, he just kept paddling with his bunch of twigs, beating air into those fat globules, which began to gather in the liquid matrix in a more or less stable foam. It takes a while.

You might think that wasn't much of a problem and once done, since the product is so tasty — even without a drop of vanilla extract, or a pinch of sugar — that pretty soon everybody would be whipping cream. You can bet his mother and the others around the fire that night asked him how he did it. Beppo told them, they tried it, and nothing happened. Some thought the milk needed some dirt in it to make it thicker, but that didn't help. Maybe it should be heated up? Nah. And pretty soon they forgot about it entirely and just came to Beppo when they had picked some strawberries.

When the folks realized they had something special, they didn't tell anybody for another thousand years. Beppo's magic milk. Shhh. But secrets will come out ... in time. And now we know.

Whipped cream is fabulous, but what do you do with it? I asked the BobSquad and all concurred: eat it with a spoon, or a finger ... like Beppo! Isn't it fattening? Put it on sugar-free gelatin. Keep a bowl in the fridge with a spoon, and every time you look in there you'll see it. Is that gonna lard you up? Nah.

I guarantee: a waffle made from Marion Cunningham's raised waffle recipe (Missoulian.com), with 10 fresh blackberries on it and 1/3 cup of whipped cream weighs approximately 5 ounces — even if you use the 40% "heavy" cream, which I certainly do. You won't ruin your diet with that, nor with an occasional finger dip. Heck, you could try the Baking Wizard's strawberry shortcakes (bakingwizard.com) and only eat a single serving: 10 ounces, maybe. Just eat one. Or stick to the Beppo finger taste.

Jon Jackson co-hosts "The Food Guys" on Montana Public Radio. He is also a writer, jazz enthusiast, and has a passion for great food.

