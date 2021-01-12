The Montanan Steakhouse: A mouthwatering reason to visit Lincoln

Every community needs champions like Greg Smith and Julia Johnson. Once their kids were grown and gone, they were keen on making some life changes. This couple made their way from Malta, where they had a sandwich and coffee shop, to Lincoln, and purchased The Montanan Steakhouse in April 2018. Two months later, on Memorial Day, the doors opened for customers.

The location of the restaurant holds a storied place in Lincoln’s history. Barb and Cecil Garland opened Garland’s Town and Country store in 1956, which served as a much-loved general store and a place for locals to congregate and share town news. The most notable customer to frequent the store was the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski.

After 50 years, the Garlands closed the doors. Barb and her current husband, Audie Solvie, would convert the space into a successful steakhouse that opened in 2009. The steakhouse closed in 2014 and sat vacant for four years before Greg and Julia would purchase The Montanan. When completing the deal, Barb handed off the “secret recipe book,” which meant the new owners could offer up customer favorites from years back, such as the huckleberry wings and Gouda au gratin potatoes.