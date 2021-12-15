The most beautiful holiday cookies

Growing up in Montana and in my travels zig-zagging our great state, I’ve often taken time to check out the many historic churches we have dotting our landscape. These older buildings stand as testaments to faithful followers of many denominations and often showcase special ornate and artistic features, including stained glass.

You can find some basic, but beautiful stained glass windows at the Lutheran church in Barber (do you know where Barber, Montana is?), or at the United Methodist Church in my current hometown of Clancy. If you check out the Serbian Orthodox Church in Butte, you’ll find some gorgeous 30-foot high windows featuring images significant to the Christian faith.

My favorites may just have to be the elaborate designs of the nearly 40 windows in St. Helena’s cathedral in our state capital. They are some of the most breathtaking tributes to scenes in scripture. No doubt, all of these windows throughout buildings across Big Sky Country are true treasures.

That love of stained glass motivated me to explore the development of a recipe for cookies resembling church windows. They feature colorful, translucent hard candy as a nod to the real thing. You can make them any time of year, but doing them around certain holidays can be a fun family activity with a tasty outcome.

These cookies have a fun flavor for this time of year. Citrus can often be a flavor tied to the holidays since it is often in season during the winter months. It also has a connection to the days when an orange in a Christmas stocking may have been the only thing a family could afford. For those reasons, I infuse the cookie dough with either lemon or orange zest, giving a bright flavor unique to the season.

The hard candy that yields the closest look to stained glass is Jolly Ranchers or Lifesavers. They melt down in the second half of the baking process and produce a transparent tribute to what you’ll find in a church. But if the hard candy is a bit too rough on the teeth, you can also use gummy candies for a softer texture. In either case, make sure the cookies have an hour to cool on the baking tray to make sure your candy fully sets in the center.

Stained Glass Cookies

Ingredients:

2 3/4 cups flour

1 cup salted butter (2 sticks)

3/4 cup sugar

1 ounce cream cheese

1 whole egg and one egg yolk

1 tbsp lemon or orange zest

1 tsp vanilla

20 Jolly Ranchers of various colors

Directions:

Let your butter and cream cheese soften. With a stand or hand mixer, combine the butter, cream cheese and sugar for about two minutes. Add the vanilla, zest, egg and egg yolk and mix for another minute. Add one cup of the flour and mix for 15 seconds. Add a second cup of flour and mix for 15 seconds. Add the final 3/4 cup flour and mix until it all comes together. Be careful not to over-mix. Place the dough on plastic wrap, form into a 2-inch high disc shape, completely cover it in plastic wrap, and let sit in the fridge for an hour.

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F. Crush your Jolly Ranchers in plastic bags, keeping each color separate. Take your dough out of the fridge and dust your working space with flour. Roll out your dough to 1/4-inch thick. With a round cookie cutter, cut out shapes and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. With a smaller cookie cutout (a much smaller circle, star, or any small shape), remove the center of the cookie. You can re-roll leftover dough, but its best if you form it back in a disc and let it go back into the fridge for 20-30 minutes covered in plastic.

Bake cookies for about 7 minutes. Remove from the oven and carefully place broken pieces of the Jolly Rancher candy in the center. Bake for another 5 minutes, until the candy has all melted. Remove from the oven and let the cookies sit on the baking sheet for an hour while the candy sets.

Jon Bennion is a native Montanan, born and raised in Billings. Outside of his day job as an attorney, you can find Jon experimenting in the kitchen and developing recipes that often feature a Montana ingredient or story. Jon posts on Instagram as Intermediate Chef (@intermediatechef) and lives in Clancy.

