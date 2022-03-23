The most heavenly Sunday roast beef

There were few Sundays growing up where we didn’t sit down to a nice roast beef dinner with potatoes, gravy and other roast vegetables. I grew up in Montana, which means beef was (and still is) very much king.

Either my mom or dad did some prep in the morning and got it going just before we left for church. We would return to a heavenly scent of slow cooked roast. It’s an ideal dinner for a Sunday when you have a bit of extra time for it to cook nice and slow.

If you did a poll of Montana residents, I’m willing to bet that a good chunk would describe themselves as “meat and potato” people. Having great beef means we need to have great recipes that feature the ingredient.

That’s where this recipe comes in. I took the lessons learned from growing up, experimented with different techniques and ingredients, and came up with this memorable meal that is perfect to sit down around a table and enjoy each other’s company. Before you get going, here are some helpful tips.

Pick a roast with some good fat marbling. Tiny bits of fat speckled throughout the roast will melt down over the low and slow cooking process, creating the most flavorful and fork tender beef. If the chuck roast looks super lean, you may not get the best result. Fat is your friend here!

Don’t skip out on that initial sear. It creates some brown bits at the bottom of the pan that you can scrap up when the wine goes in, providing great flavor. The crust you create with the sear, coupled with the portion of the meat that remains above the braising liquid while the lid is off, makes for a perfect contrast in textures with the roast beef.

The blending of the tiny bits of veggies into the sauce at the end creates the most flavorful, silky gravy that baptizes the beef and sides with its savory goodness. The color is a nice, deep brown that will beat any gravy you’ve ever had. You’ll want every day to be Sunday.

Beef roast recipe

(Serves 6-8 people)

Prep time: ½ hour

Cook time: 3 ½ hours

Ingredients:

3 lbs chuck roast

1 medium red onion chopped (about 2 ½ cup)

2 carrots chopped (about 1 ½ cups)

2 garlic cloves

1 large sprig fresh rosemary

2 tbsp tomato paste

2 cans low sodium beef broth (14.5 oz cans)

3 tbsp flour

1 cup red wine

2 cups water

4 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

Directions:

The day before, un-package your thawed chuck roast and pat it dry with paper towels to help with the browning process. Place it on a wire rack on a baking sheet in the refrigerator to dry out the exterior.

The next day, let your roast come to room temperature for an hour. Heat a cast iron Dutch oven on medium high heat. Season your roast with plenty of salt and pepper on both sides. Put one tablespoon of the olive oil in the pan and sear your roast for at least five minutes on each side, or until a nice brown crust forms on both sides. Place the roast on a plate and set aside.

Turn the heat down to medium and add your chopped red onion, chopped carrots, and the rest of the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and sweat for 10 minutes stirring every few minutes. Peel and smash the garlic cloves and sauté for five minutes.

Add the tomato paste and flour and stir to spread out, allowing the ingredients to cook together for three minutes. Add the red wine, stir to scrape up any bits off of the bottom of the pan, and reduce liquid by half. Add the beef broth, water and rosemary sprig and bring to a simmer. Place the roast and any juices from the plate into the Dutch oven. The roast should not be totally submerged.

With the lid on, place into a 325 degree F oven for two hours. Then pull off the lid and cook for another hour or hour and a half, checking whether the roast is fork tender and shreds easily.

Remove the roast from the Dutch oven and place in the oven to stay warm. Take out the rosemary stem and use an immersion blender to blend the sauce and remaining contents of the Dutch oven into a gravy for two minutes. Check for salt and pepper levels and adjust according to your preferences. Serve with mashed potatoes or polenta.

Jon Bennion is a native Montanan, born and raised in Billings. Outside of his day job as an attorney, you can find Jon experimenting in the kitchen and developing recipes that often feature a Montana ingredient or story. Jon posts on Instagram as Intermediate Chef (@intermediatechef) and lives in Clancy.

