The most versatile chili recipe

A good chili is something you can enjoy year-round. It can be a main course, a side dish, or an amazing topping for hot dogs, fries, or a chili cheese dip with tortilla chips. Chili is one of the quintessential comfort foods of the West.

And let’s face it — ground beef is affordable and tasty, so we can always use more ways to bring it to our table in Montana. During the lockdowns, we found local ranchers who sold their beef direct, bypassing the big meat packers and avoiding supply chain issues. As long as we plan ahead, that is the route we will take going forward. Hopefully Montana will have greater capacity in the future for ranchers to do more processing here in Big Sky Country.

This particular recipe is one of the most versatile you will find. I make a big batch and then freeze it in two-person portions for nights where real cooking just isn’t feasible. It’s a good consistency for a sauce you can pour over a baked potato or Mexican haystacks, and you can even heat it up and throw in your favorite beans if that floats your boat.

For some, it’s a culinary misdemeanor to put beans in chili. I am not quite as serious about keeping them in or out — it’s a preference that most people develop based on what kind of chili they ate growing up. This recipe leaves them out, but gives you the option to put in canned beans when you are ready to eat.

The process for this chili is very easy. The key part is tracking down a variety of different chili powders that can offer a diversity of flavors and heat levels. Chili powders can bring spice, subtle fruitiness, smokiness and much more, which is why I picked these three. The days of your generic “chili powder” that is sitting in your cupboard from five years ago need to end today. Go throw it out. Now.

The technique of using a potato masher to get your meat broken down further is one that lends itself well if you plan to use the chili as more of a sauce on something else. I prefer the finer texture of the meat with this process.

This is also a great option to use up ground game meat. There are only so many backstraps available until you have to start going through that processed ground meat. Make a big batch and then freeze in those smaller portions I mentioned.

Chili recipe

Ingredients:

3 lbs hamburger or game meat

3 cups finely chopped onion

3 tbsp vegetable oil

3 tbsp tomato paste

3 tablespoons ancho chili powder

3 tablespoons California chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon chipotle chili powder

½ teaspoon dried oregano

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp cracked black peppers

One 15 ounce can tomato sauce

Two 14.5 ounce cans low sodium beef broth

Optional: 1 tsp cayenne for heat

Directions:

Chop your onions and cube the ground meat to help break it down. In a large Dutch oven pan, start to sauté your onions on medium heat with the vegetable oil, salt and pepper. Five minutes later, add your beef and stir it around to incorporate the onions. Continue to stir every few minutes to ensure all of the meat is browned.

When it is all browned, take a potato masher and start to smash the meat into smaller pieces. Do this for a minute or two, breaking down any large chunks. This also breaks down the onions to help incorporate them into the sauce.

Add the tomato paste, chili powders, cumin, oregano, salt, and pepper and cook for five minutes. If you want spicier chili, you can add the cayenne now. You can continue to use the potato masher to keep the meat from clumping and to stir.

Add the tomato sauce, beef broth, one cup of water, and allow it to come to a simmer on medium high heat. Once it reaches a simmer turn heat to low and cook for about 30 minutes until the chili thickens up some, stirring every 5 minutes especially down at the bottom of the pan. Check for salt, pepper, and spiciness and adjust according to your preferences.

If you are freezing, let the chili cool to room temperature. Use a ladle to portion into freezer-safe containers. When the time comes to reheat, you can add a few tablespoons of water and gradually allow it to come to a simmer. Serve as a main course, a side, or use it as a topping for hot dogs or fries.