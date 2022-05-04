The Risho family: Keeping life spicy

A canoe trip on Montana’s Wild and Scenic Missouri River is an unlikely place to be introduced to spice blends such as harissa and dukkah. But it was my good fortune to share this adventure a few years back with Ray and Susie Risho. Each evening on our Ports of Call trip, Ray not only prepared our evening meals, but he demonstrated the hows and whys of meal prep using spices from places such as North Africa, Ethiopia, and Morocco.

The Risho family has been spicing up the Missoula food scene for over 50 years. It started when Ray and Susie opened Emmaus Road, a church-run eatery, in the early 1970s. The duo would then open a second restaurant, the Northern Pacific. In 1995, the couple and their sons, Sam and Abe, opened Perugia Old World Cooking. The boys gained a wealth of experience in the food industry, from washing dishes, waiting tables, food preparation, and along the way, obtaining the skills needed to execute and manage a restaurant and catering business. Ray’s worldly travels over the years focused on studying worldwide cuisine in places such as Yemen and South Korea. In his lifetime, he has presented more than 100 teaching dinners and cooking demonstrations based on what he has gleaned from his international explorations.

Abe and Sam, along with Sam’s wife Elise, moved on to open a fourth restaurant in Missoula in 2009, The Silk Road. Their menu featured tapas-style dishes reflecting global flavors. At the same time, the family was developing marketable spice blends that were proving to be very lucrative. They opted to retire the restaurant in 2016 and concentrate on their catering and spice business. Today, The Silk Road offers 10 varieties of spices, sold in colorful 2 oz. tins, each with a quick and easy recipe on the back. The spice blends are the product of Ray’s incredible knowledge of world flavors. All blends are 100% natural, non-GMO, contain no salt or sugar, and are gluten-free and vegan. The family buys their spices as whole seeds, then roasts and grinds them at a local facility in Ronan before being packaged in Missoula.

The trio conquers and divides the responsibilities of their businesses. Sam runs the front of the house with catering and sales of spices. Elise wears many hats, from marketing to overseeing all production of the spice blends. But most importantly, she reins in the wild ideas of Sam and Abe. Abe served as executive chef for The Silk Road, inventing recipes. His formal training beyond his dad was earning an associate's degree in culinary arts at Johnson & Wales University. He worked with several noted chefs in the U.S. before returning to Missoula to open The Silk Road.

The name of the company, The Silk Road, comes from a network of trade routes that connected China and the Far East with the Middle East and Europe way back in 130 B.C. The spice blends reflect the flavors and aromas characteristic of countries along those routes.

Persian Advieh is a blend of cinnamon, turmeric, ginger, cumin, caraway, coriander, cloves and cardamom that makes a tasty seasoning for chicken. This blend results in a delicate curry, both sweet and aromatic. Persian Advieh will enhance the flavor of roasted veggies, light and dark meats, dressings and rice.

Ethiopian Berberé is a combo of chile pepper, paprika, fenugreek, ginger, black peppercorn, coriander, cumin, cardamom, allspice, nutmeg, turmeric, cinnamon, ajwain and clove. The back of this tin offers a recipe using shrimp, snap peas, crushed tomatoes, garlic, onion, coconut milk and cilantro. The description on this tin says, “Earthy & bold, with a zesty-hot finish! An kick for seafood, roasted veggies, wild game, or pasta sauces!” I’m planning a trip to Ethiopia later this year or early in 2023, so I will give this spice a test run to see how it compares with in-country food flavors.

Other blends include Moroccan Harissa, Egyptian Dukkah, Japanese Togarashi, Indian Garam Masala, Turkish Baharat, Chinese Five Spice, Lebanese Za’atar, and North African Ras el Hanout. The market for their spice products is growing by leaps and bounds. Customers can now order from Amazon, the biggest online retailer for their business. Over 100 store shelves in the Pacific Northwest carry their products. If you’re wondering how to incorporate the spices into your cooking, you’ll find many recipes on The Silk Road’s website.

Along with their spices, The Silk Road has a very successful catering business, logging in over 100 events yearly in western Montana. The catering options are extensive, including an Asian noodle bar, Italian pasta, risotto, savory crepe, or omelette bar. Plated dinners of steak, pork, or seafood are options as well. They occasionally offer takeout dinners inspired by global flavors and styles of cooking from their Missoula location. Check availability on their website.

In chatting up Sam, I ask if the family would consider opening another Missoula restaurant. “We don’t rule that out and talk about it occasionally, but the catering business is very predictable. The restaurant is full of ups and downs.” Today, Susie and Ray are “taste testers” by way of meals prepared by their kids as a show of respect for the solid foundation they passed on to them.

For those seeking not only a food adventure but a fantastic river excursion, Lewis and Clark Trail Adventures (trailadventures.com/) out of Missoula is making plans for a Wild and Scenic Missouri River Culinary adventure with Abe Risho in the summer of 2023. This will be a magical canoe ride with guaranteed good eats enjoyed in Montana’s jaw-dropping scenery!

Donnie Sexton, who retired in 2016 after a long career with the Montana Office of Tourism, freelances as a travel writer and photographer, covering destinations around the world. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

