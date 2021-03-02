The Three Forks Pie Lady

They were slow to make changes to the menu or the name of the café, understanding that a small community needs time to adjust to changes with existing businesses. But ownership of Iron Horse opened the door for Jamie to go to town with her pies. It started with two pies per week, then two per day, and now she's averaging between 20-30 pies per day, five days a week. Until January 2021, Jamie used a conventional oven in the café’s pint-sized kitchen for all her baking. Much to Jamie’s joy, a commercial oven was installed the week of Jan. 11, capable of baking 40 pies at any one time.

Open seven days a week for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the Café quickly gained the respect of Three Forks and the surrounding communities, not only for the food, but the exceptional service, and of course, mouthwatering pies. In March 2019, the Taylors changed the name to Iron Horse Café and Pie Shop. Jamie’s friend in Bozeman, savvy about social media, told Jamie she needed an appropriate hashtag. Thus was born #threeforkspielady.