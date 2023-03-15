Cabbage is a vegetable that has been eaten for hundreds of years, is always available and also affordable. Now is a time you will be finding an abundance of cabbage in the supermarkets as people get ready for St. Patrick's Day and the corned beef and cabbage meals that will be served.

Cabbage is extremely versatile, both cooked and raw. There are several varieties and each has specific characteristics. The one most widely used perhaps is the white (green) cabbage that has the round, firm head and a mild, sweet flavor. Red cabbage has plant pigments that give it a purple/magenta color. It has the tightly packed leaves and round head like the green cabbage, but with a more peppery, slightly bitter taste. Because it turns brown during cooking, you can add lemon juice to it to preserve the purple color. Napa cabbage, also known as Chinese cabbage, is an oblong shape with crisp, loosely packed leaves. Bok choy is related to napa cabbage and is shaped more like a celery stalk than a round cabbage and has a slightly sweet flavor. There is also the savoy cabbage that has crinkly leaves with lots of veins and a mildly sweet flavor.

When purchasing cabbage look for a head that is firm, feels heavy for its size, and has crisp leaves. Store it wrapped in plastic in the refrigerator for up to a month. Wait to remove the outer leaves until you are ready to prepare it.

Cabbage has the added benefit of being rich in nutrients. It is rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, manganese, and is high in both soluble and non-soluble fiber. It is high in antioxidants, which helps to fight inflammation in the body. With all the nutritional benefits, this humble vegetable deserves a frequent place in our diets.

Kielbasa and cabbage soup

Cabbage always makes for a hearty and healthy soup. The original recipe for this soup calls for Irish bacon, which is not readily available, so I use kielbasa instead. You could also use bacon that has a meaty center. I have also added onion and garlic to the original recipe. I use the small red potatoes and leave the peelings on.

(Servings: 4)

Ingredients:

½ pound kielbasa sausage, sliced thinly (about 1½ to 2 cups)

½ onion, chopped

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 pound red potatoes, peeled and cut into ¾-inch cubes (2½ cups)

2 cups low-sodium chicken stock

1 (15 oz.) can diced tomatoes

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2½ cups thinly sliced green cabbage (about 1½ pounds)

Chopped fresh parsley for garnish

Directions:

Heat kielbasa and onion in a deep stockpot or saucepan over medium heat until lightly browned, stirring frequently; drain off any grease. Add potatoes, chicken stock, tomatoes, garlic, salt, and pepper to stockpot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer, covered, until potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Stir in cabbage; simmer until cabbage is softened, about 5 to 10 minutes. Garnish each serving with chopped parsley. Top with a dollop of sour cream if desired. Source: “Allrecipes,” February/March, 2023.

Tangy tangerine coleslaw

This coleslaw uses both red and green cabbage so you get the flavor profiles and textures of both varieties. The tangerines make this salad very high in vitamin C and antioxidants since 1 cup of red cabbage provides the same amount of vitamin C as a small orange. The sweet/sour dressing and the crunch of the toasted almonds provides a nice change from the usual coleslaw.

(Servings: 15)

Ingredients for dressing:

1/3 cup rice vinegar

1/3 cup tangerine juice (about 2 tangerines)

½ teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon brown sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

Ingredients for coleslaw:

¾ cup slivered almonds

1 head green cabbage, shredded

½ head purple cabbage, shredded

3 tangerines, peeled and sliced

Directions:

Make dressing: Combine vinegar, tangerine juice, sesame oil, brown sugar, and salt in a small bowl. Set aside.

Make coleslaw: Add almonds to a skillet and toast over medium heat, stirring frequently until light golden brown; cool. In a large bowl, combine cabbages, almonds, and tangerines (breaking up the segments). Pour in dressing and toss to combine. Source: “Mary Jane’s Farm, “ February/March 2023.

Spicy Thai noodle salad with pork and cabbage

If you like Thai food you will want to serve this salad frequently.

(Servings: 4)

Ingredients:

8 oz. rice noodles

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 pound ground pork or turkey

¾ teaspoon ground red pepper

5 tablespoons fish sauce

2 medium shallots, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, chopped

6 tablespoons lime juice (4 limes)

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 cups shredded cabbage

2 cups shredded carrots

½ pint grape tomatoes cut into halves

1 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

½ cup fresh mint, chopped

Directions:

Cook noodles as label directs. Rinse with cold water. Using shears, snip noodles; drain. In 10-inch skillet, heat oil on medium-high. Add pork. Sprinkle with pepper and 1 tablespoon fish sauce. Cook 4 to 5 minutes or until browned, breaking up with back of spoon. Add garlic and shallots. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until tender, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. In large bowl, whisk together lime juice, sugar, remaining 4 tablespoons fish sauce, and 1 tablespoon water. Add noodles, pork mixture, cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, cilantro and mint, tossing to combine. Serve, or cover and refrigerate for up to one day. Source: “Good Housekeeping, All New Comfort Food,” March 2014.