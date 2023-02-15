There is much to adore about the avocado. It’s creamy as mayonnaise, with a mild nutty flavor, and full of nutrients, all of which help explain why avocado consumption in the U.S. has increased five-fold in the last 25 years. This acceleration is all the more amazing given that Americans only use them for guacamole and avocado toast. Today, I’ll give you some fresh ideas on how to prepare avocados, for the Superbowl, for Valentine’s Day, and for breakfast.

Avocados are technically berries, aka fruit. As such, avocados are the fattiest, most protein-rich fruit on the planet. It has been nicknamed the alligator pear, based on its shape, and the color and texture of avocado skin. On human skin, avocados are prized for the moisturizing glow they impart. As a food, avocados are full of vitamins, and high in fiber, potassium and folate. They are anti-inflammatory, and lower the risk of heart disease.

Americans go through about 100 million pounds of avocados during Superbowl Sunday, which makes February the time of peak demand. But last year at this time, avocados were in short supply, thanks to some happenings in Mexico, the world’s largest producer. The Mexican harvest was uncharacteristically light. And to make matters worse, Mexican imports were banned by the U.S. after a USDA inspector received a threatening phone call from a Mexican Cartel member. The avocado ban lasted almost a week, during which avocado prices rose to a 24-year high.

Thirty percent of the world’s avocados are grown in the Mexican state of Michoacan, thanks to rich volcanic soils and a perfect climate. Michoacan is also a center for drug-trafficking, and was heavily impacted by the War on Drugs, which forced many cartels to explore new income streams. Avocados became known as “green gold,” and became a focus of cartel activities. The criminal gangs got involved in all levels of the avocado industry, including cultivation, marketing, and transport. These activities include threatening, taxing, extorting and killing farmers, and sometimes taking their land.

In addition to benefiting organized crime, there is an environmental cost to avocados as well. A single avocado requires 37 gallons of water. And the avocado boom has led to deforestation, including a third of Michoacan’s oak and pine forests, which is where the monarch butterfly, an endangered species, spends the winter.

The fact that one of our favorite foods can have negative environmental and social consequences is a dilemma. But it doesn’t mean we should quit avocados altogether. Many avocado growers are small farmers who depend on the avocado for income. And those who are being harassed by drug dealers aren’t helped by consumers refusing to buy their avocados. A growing number of certifications, such as fair-trade, allow consumers to use their dollars to leverage the cultivation of avocados in ways that are socially beneficial and environmentally friendly So far, fair-trade avocados only amount to about 3 million pounds annually, but the number of participating farmers and organizations is growing.

So now that we have considered the many angles on avocados, here are some ways to prepare them that you may not have tried: with eggs, and with chocolate.

Avocado Scrambled Eggs

The idea of heating avocados may seem strange, but once you’ve tried scrambled eggs with avocado you won’t look back. If you know how to make scrambled eggs, and can open an avocado, then you can make avocado scrambled eggs.

For two eggs, cut an avocado in half and scoop out the flesh. Use a spoon or knife to cut the avocado into small pieces, and set it aside.

Next, beat and salt two eggs, and scramble them in oil or butter on medium heat. As soon as the eggs start to set up, add the avocado pieces and scramble them home.

To make the dish more Superbowl-friendly, serve it with corn chips and salsa. After all, salsa is a perennial favorite condiment on scrambled eggs. And mixing salsa with avocado is a quick and easy way to make guacamole.

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

With no offense intended to the taste of an avocado, a selling point of this mousse is that it doesn’t taste like avocado. It’s as thick as truffle ganache, and tastes like pure chocolate. Valentine’s Day lands two days after the Superbowl this year. So if you are looking to hit both holidays, stock up on some alligator pears. If the pudding is too rich for your taste, add more milk and serve it as a milkshake.

(Serves 2)

Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados

½ cup cocoa powder

¼ cup milk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

¼ cup maple syrup or sugar

Directions:

Add all of the ingredients to a blender or food processor, and blend until smooth. Scoop out of the blender, making sure to lick all utensils, and serve.