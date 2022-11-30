'Thufferin' thuccotath': What is succotash anyway?

Quick! Who said "thufferin' thuccotath"? Right — Sylvester, the cat from Looney Tunes. Or, in truth, it was Mel Blanc, "the man of 1,000 voices," affecting a lisp for some reason. At the age of 6, I ran about the house loudly quoting Sylvester. My father, an ordained minister who didn't pursue the calling, could sometimes be rather stern: he scolded me for "swearing." Explaining how that isn't profanity isn't easy for a kid.

But what is "succotash," anyway? We're told it is a word from the Narragansett language, sahquttahhash, meaning "boiled corn kernels." A cooked medley of vegetables, it traditionally includes the principal vegetable crops of the Indigenous people of the Atlantic coast — beans, corn, and squash, the "three queens" of their agriculture. I have yet to see a recipe that includes squash, but corn is always cited. Why lima beans — of Peruvian origin — are usually named, is a mystery, although beans like pintos or kidneys also get a nod.

Over the years I've cooked several versions, each one at least a little different. To me it's distinctly a harvest-season dish, closely tied to Thanksgiving and Christmas feasts. In fact, we can cook it year-round, and should; it's a fine vegetable dish and that's always needed. It has the virtue of being a dish one can improvise from the pantry, creating a unique flavor from what's on hand. Here's my latest take.

Ingredients:

2 cups beans — Edamame, limas (baby frozen), black-eyed peas, pinto or kidney beans, black beans ... your choice.

2 cups whole kernel corn, preferably frozen

2 cups of butternut squash, peeled, cut into dice-sized cubes

3 fresh chili peppers — 1 each red Fresno, yellow wax, jalapeno, Serrano, etc., chopped not too fine

1 small yellow onion chopped not too fine

3 or 4 garlic cloves chopped fine

1 medium tomato peeled, chopped, or canned

3 or 4 slices of thick cut lean bacon, chopped coarsely.

1 cup or more of stock — vegetable, chicken or beef, if desired.

Directions:

In a large frying pan saute the bacon lightly, adding saved bacon drippings if needed. Tip the pan and let the grease drain off the gathered lean meat of the bacon and set aside while you prepare the squash, onions, garlic, and peppers. If you chose frozen corn and beans, cook them to barely done; if the beans are canned, drain and set aside.

In medium-hot grease saute the diced squash, turning frequently until the surfaces are lightly golden brown; set aside. In remaining medium grease (add bacon drippings as needed), saute the chopped peppers, add the onions and garlic and cook until tender.

Add the beans, corn, squash, tomatoes and bacon chunks. If the mix is too dry, add some stock, but not too much. I like it to be moist but not soupy. Taste, add salt or pepper if needed, or other spices — celery seed, tarragon, thyme, whatever suits you. Put a lid on the pan and cook at low heat for a half hour or so, sampling to see that everything is done enough.

You should end up with a pan of veggies that are pretty clean and distinctive, not mushy. I don't see cream here, though it's often mentioned. For me the chilies carry the same genuine American pedigree as the corn and squash and beans. But, really, they're all optional.

Add or subtract anything — wild rice, cooked quinoa, pulled pork or okra, or whatever. It's your creation! And don't forget to bellow out to impatiently waiting diners: "Thufferin' Thuccotath!"