Tried and true recipes for holiday gatherings

During the holidays it is a special time to invite guests in for a time of visiting, sharing food and enjoying some time together. Having a buffet set up is an easier way to entertain in a more relaxed and flexible environment than a more formal sit-down dinner.

It can be more flexible and tailored to fit your space and needs. Set your buffet table area so your guests can easily move around and help themselves to food and drink. Thoughtfully place your serving dishes, tableware, and napkins so they can be picked up in a logical order. If your space is limited, using a side table for the glasses and beverages may be helpful.

Choose your menu so that you have some chilled foods and some hot for variety. Also, prepare as many dishes as possible in advance to take pressure off the hostess. And always keep in mind basic food safety. Following are some tried and true recipes you might want to try for your next event.

Baked Spinach Dip in Bread

Spinach dip has been popular for several years, but this version is different than the traditional in that it includes cooked and crumbled bacon and cheddar cheese and is baked and served warm. For convenience the dip can be made ahead and kept chilled. Fill the bread shell and bake just before serving time.

(Makes 4 cups)

Ingredients:

2 (8-oz. each) packages cream cheese, softened

1 (10 oz.) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

¼ cup chopped onion

1 to 2 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup (4 oz.) shredded cheddar cheese

1 pound sliced bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 tablespoon dill weed

1 round loaf (1 pound) unsliced sourdough bread

Assorted fresh vegetables

Directions:

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and mayonnaise until blended. Stir in the spinach, cheese, bacon, onion, dill weed, and garlic; set aside. Cut a 1½-inch slice off top of bread; set aside. Carefully hollow out bottom and top, leaving a ½-inch shell. Cube removed bread and place on a baking sheet. Broil 3–4 inches from the heat for ½ minute or until golden brown; set aside. Fill bread shell with spinach dip; replace top. Place any dip that doesn’t fit in the shell in a baking dish. Wrap bread in heavy-duty foil; place on a baking sheet. Bake at 350 for 1 hour or until dip is heated through. Cover and bake the additional dip for 40–45 minutes or until heated through. Open foil carefully. Serve dip warm with fresh vegetables and reserved bread cubes. **Fat-free cream cheese and mayonnaise are not recommended for this recipe.

Source: “Holiday Treasures,” MSU Extension, Yellowstone County Publication, 2008.

Ham and Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

I used this recipe frequently when I was demonstrating the microwave and it continues to be good stand-by. You can assemble the mushrooms and refrigerate them until ready to serve them. They are cooked quickly in the microwave.

Ingredients:

8 ounces fresh mushrooms

Chopped mushroom stems

3 oz. cream cheese, softened

½ cup chopped ham

¼ cup finely chopped almonds

Directions:

Rinse fresh mushrooms; remove and chop stems. Place stems in a small bowl. Microwave at High 1½-2 minutes, until tender. Stir in cream cheese, ham and almonds; mound in mushroom caps. Arrange caps on paper towel-lined plate with larger caps to the outside. Microwave 1½-3 minutes, until heated through, rotating plate once or twice if you do not have a rotating turntable.

Source: “Basic Microwaving,” Microwave Cooking Library, by Barbara Methven.

Sausage and Cheese Wonton Cups

Wonton wrappers have so many uses. Here they make a perfect cup for little sausage tarts. This was also a popular appetizer for some holiday presentations I have given.

(Servings: 10 – 12)

Ingredients:

1 pound pork breakfast sausage

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper

1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

½ cup sour cream

24 wonton wrappers

Garnish: chopped green onions

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a medium skillet, combine sausage, cumin, and red pepper; cook over medium heat until browned and crumbly. In medium bowl, stir together sausage mixture, cheese, and sour cream. Spray a 24-cup mini muffin pan with cooking spray. Fit wonton wrappers into muffin pans to form cups; spray cups with cooking spray. Bake for 10 minutes or until wonton wrappers are lightly browned. Garnish with green onions, if desired.

Source: “Paula Deen’s Christmas," Christmas 2011.

Salmon Mousse

This salmon mold can add a decorative centerpiece to your buffet table, especially if you use a fish mold to make it. You guests will be impressed with the appearance as well as the taste. To unmold, dip bottom of mold briefly in hot water to loosen, jiggle it slightly to loosen, put your serving platter over the mold and turn it upside down platter.

(Makes 6 cups spread)

Ingredients:

1 (16 oz.) can salmon

2 envelopes unflavored gelatin

2 cups mayonnaise or salad dressing

½ cup chili sauce

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon dill weed

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 (6½ or 7 oz.) can tuna, drained and finely flaked

4 hard-cooked eggs, finely chopped

½ cup pimento-stuffed olives, finely chopped

¼ cup finely chopped onion

Sliced pimento-stuffed olives

Pimento strips

Parsley strips

Assorted crackers

Directions:

Drain salmon, reserving liquid. Add water to reserved liquid to total ½ cup, if necessary. Bone and finely flake salmon; set aside. In heat-proof measuring cup combine gelatin and reserved salmon liquid. Place cup in a saucepan of hot water and stir to dissolve gelatin. Transfer dissolved gelatin to mixing bowl; gradually blend in mayonnaise or salad dressing. Stir in chili sauce, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, dill weed, and pepper. Fold in flaked salmon, tuna, egg, chopped olives, and onion. Turn into a 6-cup mold that has been sprayed lightly with cooking spray. Chill until firm. Unmold mousse onto lettuce-lined platter. Garnish with additional sliced olives, pimento strips, and parsley. Serve with crackers.

Source: “Wonders for the Holidays,” Yellowstone County Extension Service Publication, 1991.