Updating Montana's food heritage

Montana’s first inhabitants arrived thousands of years ago. In more recent centuries, Western explorers, trappers, and miners would bring an influx of new cultures, ethnicities, and customs along with them. Some eventually would leave for opportunities outside of our borders while others became part of the more than 1 million residents we have today.

The story of Montana has many chapters, including some that are being written in our generation. We welcome new residents and their food traditions, we develop new dishes based on the ingredients we produce here, and we create updates of classics with our own regional take on old traditions. These all become a part of our gastronomic DNA as a state.

I have tried to sprinkle some of my own culinary heritage into this column, especially from the German roots my maternal ancestors bring to the table. While many Montanans share this lineage based on U.S. census data, I know that numbers alone don’t even necessarily translate into having the biggest impact when it comes to food legacy and influence.

You can find various attempts at making a Montana cookbook. It isn’t easy to capture an entire state’s culinary story in a single work, but Butte and many of its residents did a fantastic job several decades ago to showcase its own area’s rich food heritage in a book called Butte’s Heritage Cookbook. The book was compiled and edited by Jean McGrath nearly five decades ago in 1976 (further edited and enhanced in 2016 by Gretchen Miller).

The top reasons to love Butte’s Heritage Cookbook beyond the great recipes are the narratives and histories that goes along with each section. Important figures from each community are highlighted along with personal stories, family names, street names, important churches, holidays, traditions, and dates that bring it all back to the Mining City’s diverse inhabitants.

In all, 25 different groups are highlighted in the book — Native American, African American, Cornish, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Irish, Italian, Jewish, Lebanese, Dutch, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Polish, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, Scottish, Spanish, Welsh, and Yugoslavian. An incredible melting pot that many Montanans probably didn’t know was right under their nose.

Butte’s deep dive into its own diverse cooking heritage is one that should be cherished, but also serve as a model for Montana as a whole to explore and refine its statewide food story. This can include dishes that were developed here from locally grown and produced ingredients. It can and should also incorporate recipes that have come to Big Sky County through newly arrived residents — Hmong, Vietnamese, Syrian, Afghan, Congolese, Eritrean, Mexican, Ukrainian, Russian, and many other places.

And that, my friends, is my top culinary goal for 2023 — to start the process of updating, uncovering, and understanding Montana’s culinary heritage. With this food column as a platform, I hope to sprinkle some stories and recipes a few times this year that highlight the dishes of Montanans that have yet to be told.

I am under no illusion that I can do this on my own. If there is a dish you think I should feature in this attempt to define both classic and new Montana food or a key cook/chef that is worth meeting, feel free to send me an email at bennionjw@gmail.com. I promise to read every submission and suggestion, even if they can’t all make it into a column.

To get your own copy of Butte’s Heritage Cookbook, you can order one online through the Butte Silver Bow Arts Foundation at bsbarts.org, or text Gretchen Miller at 406-479-4979. You won’t regret adding this to your cookbook and Montana history arsenal.