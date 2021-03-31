Waffles and Creamed Chicken for dinner

I blame Mildred Pierce for starting me on my chicken and waffle quest. Remember the film? Based on James M. Cain’s novel and starring Joan Crawford, chicken and waffles shone as the signature dish at her celebrated Glendale, California, restaurant.

For me, the pairing of fried chicken and waffles just seemed strange and didn’t make any sense. Why mix a breakfast classic with something you’d be happy to eat for lunch or dinner? How did this combo come to be?

I took a dive online and learned this dish has quite a murky history. Some historians say it originated with soul food. And over time, as its popularity grew, other cultures adopted it. By the mid-1800s, waffles with chicken and gravy were a beloved Sunday supper in many Pennsylvania Dutch homes.

I can see why diners flocked to restaurants for fried chicken and waffles. The crunchiness of both is irresistible. But what home cook wanted to mess with frying chicken and making waffles at the same time?

The good news is I’ve come up with a recipe that solves the time and effort dilemma. You don’t even have to cook a chicken! You can buy a rotisserie chicken, cut up some of it, and add it to your homemade cream sauce to serve on top of a homemade crispy waffle.