Wings for the season

Chicken wings can be enjoyed any time of the year, but they seem to be most popular during football season. They are one of the standard food choices for a tailgate, TV watching or other athletic-viewing event, especially the hot wings.

If you research the history of chicken wings as an appetizer you will find that Buffalo chicken wings were first served in Buffalo, New York, in 1964 at the Anchor Bar. Supposedly the owner of the bar had received extra chicken wings by mistake and needed to think of a way to use them up. She threw them in the deep fat fryer and after they were cooked, covered them with a hot sauce. She served them up to her son and his friends along with a blue cheese dressing and celery sticks and they soon became a popular item on the menu. If you would like to try a variation other than the Buffalo hot wings, select one of these recipes for a new option.

Ginger-Ale Glazed Chicken Wings

These delicious saucy and sticky chicken wings will be popular with your family and guests. The garlic and ginger flavor comes out in the sauce. Put them on the menu for your next game event.

(Servings: 4 – 6)

Ingredients:

3 pounds chicken wing flats and drumettes

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ cup unsalted butter

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

2 (12-oz.) cans strong ginger-ale (don’t use diet)

¼ cup honey

2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Garnish: sliced green onions

Wondra flour (if needed for thickening)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil. Place the chicken pieces in a large bowl. Pour oil over the chicken and then sprinkle with the salt and pepper. Toss well to coat the wing pieces. On the prepared pan, arrange the chicken, skin side up, in a single layer. Bake until golden brown and crisp, about 45 minutes. (If desired, the wings can be cooked in an air fryer set at 400 degrees for 30 minutes.) Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, cook butter, garlic, and ginger over high heat, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in ginger ale, honey, lime juice, and soy sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, and simmer, stirring frequently, until thickened, about 30 – 45 minutes. If the sauce doesn’t thicken, gradually whisk a little Wondra flour into it to thicken it. Pour sauce over wings on pan; stir to coat. Garnish with green onions.

Source: “Cooking with Paula,” July/August, 2021.

Teriyaki Chicken Wings

Food with a teriyaki flavor is pretty basic and these chicken wings will be a familiar option for your list of appetizers.

(Servings: about 40 appetizers)

Ingredients:

3 to 3½ pounds chicken wings (about 20)

½ cup catsup

¼ cup dry white wine

¼ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon ground ginger

1 clove garlic, crushed

Directions:

Cut each chicken wing at joints to make 3 pieces; discard tips. If desired, save the tips to cook up for a broth later. Place chicken in ungreased rectangular baking dish, 9x13x2-inches. Mix remaining ingredients; pour over chicken. Cover and refrigerate, turning chicken occasionally, at least 1 hour. If desired, place chicken and marinade in a re-sealable zip-top bag instead. Heat oven to 375 degrees. Drain chicken, reserving marinade. Place chicken on rack in aluminum foil-lined broiler pan. Bake 30 minutes. Brush with reserved marinade. Turn chicken; bake, brushing occasionally with marinade, until tender, 30 to 40 minutes.

Source: “Betty Crocker, Holiday Snack Sampler”

Chicken Wings

This version has a sweeter sauce and some “zing” is provided with the dry mustard.

(Makes 24 – 30 wings)

Ingredients:

12 – 15 chicken wings

1 cup soy sauce

1 cup brown sugar, (packed)

½ cup butter

1 teaspoon dry mustard

¾ cup water

Directions:

Disjoint wings (discard tips) and arrange in shallow pan. Combine all remaining ingredients in saucepan and heat until sugar and butter are dissolved. Pour marinade over wings and marinate for 2 hours in refrigerator, turning occasionally. Bake in the marinade at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Drain on paper towels and serve hot or cold.

Source: “66 Degrees North, Land of Fire and Ice Cookbook,” Compiled by the Keflavik Officers ‘Spouses’ Club and dedicated to the Keflavik Community.

Cheesy Chicken Wings

How about cheese coated wings? This recipe will suit anyone who loves cheese.

(Servings: 8 – 10)

Ingredients:

4 pounds chicken wings, disjointed

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

2 teaspoons paprika

1 tablespoon oregano

2 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ cup melted butter

Directions:

Discard the tips of the chicken wings. Mix together the cheese and seasonings. Dip chicken pieces in butter, then roll in cheese mixture. Place on a foil-lined baking sheet, forming a lip with foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour 15 minutes.

Source: “The Southern Junior League Cookbook,” Edited by Ann Seranne.