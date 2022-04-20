Winner, winner, burger dinner!

A log cabin tucked into a residential neighborhood in Great Falls is home to the Roadhouse Diner, owned and operated by Tara and Jason Beam.

I presumed the interior would reflect Montana’s Western heritage, but boy was I wrong. The walls of the diner showcase Jason’s vibrant artwork.

Before opening the restaurant with his wife, Jason had been the art director for a Great Falls advertising agency for 16 years. I’m not sure if there is a name for his style of graphics, so I ask.

“This type of artwork is typically referred to as ‘lowbrow’ art," Jason said. "It’s inspired by hot rods, B-movies, pulp novels, punk music, Tiki themes, and a lot of 80’s pop culture influence.”

I rest my case but encourage folks hungry for a burger and fries to make a beeline to the Roadhouse Diner.

While Jason was busy with burgers in the kitchen, I had a delightful chat with Tara. Having a career in the military and then as an ER nurse, Tara possesses that kind, nurturing spirit often found with caregivers. I was curious how this Great Falls couple walked away from solid careers and launched Roadhouse Diner.

Tara said that Jason had always harbored a dream to own a restaurant. The log cabin, which had stood empty for a few years, had caught Tara’s attention. She surprised Jason with an impromptu visit to the cabin with a realtor. His dream of owning a restaurant became a reality when they purchased the building in 2015. As Tara said, “We aren’t guaranteed a tomorrow, so best to live out our dreams while we can.”

Their idea was to open a breakfast eatery, but they soon understood the locals wanted a lunch and dinner joint. They refocused their energy and hours to meet this demand, concentrating on burgers and fries that turned into award-winning awesomeness. Travel & Leisure named Roadhouse Diner one of the top 25 best U.S. Diners in 2017. MSN called Roadhouse the most iconic Diner in Montana. Several local awards for best burgers have come from the Great Falls Tribune, Central Montana Radio Network, Restaurant Guru, and Business Insider. In 2017, Tara competed in Food Network’s Guy’s Grocery Games against three other chefs on an all-burger episode and won, bringing home a $12,000 prize courtesy of Guy Fieri!

The couple is intent on using local products. The diner features grass-fed, sprout-finished beef raised at the McCafferty Ranch near Belt. They grind and hand-patty all of their burgers in-house every few hours. Their buns come from Great Harvest Bread Company, which uses flour from Wheat Montana. Bausch Potato Inc. near Whitehall is their source for the potatoes. All sauces are homemade, including chipotle mayo, fry sauce, Crossroad sauce, Roadie sauce, Sriracha mayo, and BBQ sauce.

Popular on the colorful menu (designed by Jason) is the Lowrider, a single patty topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, red onion, and slathered in house-made chipotle mayo. The PB&J Burger uses a single patty, topped with sharp cedar and bacon, then served on a peanut butter and grape-jellied bun. A heaping mound of thin, hand-cut crispy fries comes with the burgers. Order the club fries smothered in Cheez Whiz and bacon bits if you’re not counting calories. A lighter option is the burger bowl, which combines a patty on top of fresh greens with a choice of house-made dressings. There is also the option to build your burger just as you like! For customers not in the mood for a hamburger, options include pulled pork sandwiches, a vegan black bean burger, and biscuit-breaded chicken nuggets.

Inventing new flavors and combos for their burgers comes easy for this duo. One year on Halloween, they utilized crickets from the Cowboy Cricket Farms near Bozeman to create their "Creepy Cricket Burger." "The Lord of the O-Rings" burger special is based on the Tolkien “Lords of the Rings” fantasy novels. It’s a combo of onion rings on top of a single patty with dill pickles, bacon, and American cheese, then covered in a zesty onion ring sauce.

A recent special took a detour from beef to feature the Frying Nemo, containing two crunchy Cod filets, house-made tartar sauce, and a slice of American cheese packed into a freshly made bun. The special of the day when I stopped in was Fist of Khonshu (taken from Marvel Comics Moon Knight), featuring a single patty burger with house-made green tahini sauce and falafel, sprinkled with Egyptian Hawawshi seasoning and topped with red onion.

All entrees are served on metal trays lined with Jason-designed place mats. To wash down your meal, there is an assortment of fountain drinks and Roadhouse Diner’s blend of coffee, air-roasted exclusively for the diner by Montana Coffee Traders. The diner’s Facebook page is the place to find what the Beams have dreamed up for the day, whether it’s a new burger or a popup dessert.

Jason hangs in the kitchen, overseeing the cooks, while Tara’s role is out front taking care of customers along with her loyal staff. Her goal is to make sure every customer gets what they need in terms of food nourishment, along with any encouragement they need to brighten their day.

She laughed as she told me, “Now my life is about hunger pains and food drama.” Tara is a collector of recipes and cookbooks, especially those relics she finds compiled by church ladies that sometimes have little notations on the side. “There is so much to be learned from our ancestors,” Tara said.

Tara and Jason Beam are living out their dream with award-winning burgers and exceptional service within their animated diner. My first visit won’t be my last!

Donnie Sexton, who retired in 2016 after a long career with the Montana Office of Tourism, freelances as a travel writer and photographer, covering destinations around the world. TheLastBestPlates.com is a digital destination that serves up Montana's tasty food, travel and culture stories … one bite at a time.

