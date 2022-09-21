Wonder and wimpsy at Fleur Bake Shop

On Central Avenue in downtown Whitefish, owner and pastry chef Whitney Brien bakes up whimsy and wonder in her Fleur Bake Shop. As I step into the space right after opening at 7 in the morning, I am momentarily transported to a café in Paris or San Francisco while being in the resort town in the Rocky Mountains in northwest Montana. I immediately wonder which of the delicacies I would choose to savor.

As the high-pitch sound of grinding espresso beans whirls up toward the high wood ceiling, I join the line of half a dozen people. To one side, white wallpaper with images of dried flowers and leaves above a panel of beadboard form the backdrop for wood tables adorned with local wildflowers readied for guests. The front sliding windows can swing completely open, bringing in the outside, while in wintertime a flickering fire offers warmth inside.

As the line moves forward, I get closer to two glass cases filled with baked pretties — tartlets and frittatas in the cold case while croissants, cookies, scones, cinnamon rolls, and cannelés are neatly showcased on plates and dessert stands. Near the open kitchen a shelf brims with freshly baked artisan bread.

Delight takes over my being. Cannelé, a little scalloped cake with a crispy, caramelized shell encasing a slightly chewy, yet custardy center are the baked treasures I seek out. To execute these correctly, a copper mold made in Gironde, in the west of France, near Bordeaux is required. Brien bakes with the 39 molds she has in possession at her shop.

“These are the most fun pastries to introduce people to,” Brien says proudly of her honing the creation of these treats.

Instead of naming Fleur a bakery, Brien terms it a bake shop. “Bakery is too limiting,” she says. The name Fleur is “a play on words,” with references to “botanical works, cake décor, tarts” and a letter off from the word "flour," the core and heart in almost all of her offerings.

In the summer there are “20+ items with about 14 during the rest of the season,” she said. On Tuesday evenings she features pizza made from the house sourdough she affectionately named Klaus.

“I made him myself by just mixing water and flour before the bakery officially opened in 2017. So 'he' is as old as Fleur is,” she said.

The starter brings to rise pizzas with homemade pesto and “whatever is in season” for Tuesday Pizza Nights along with the croissants, muffins, and breads. The popular Y’all Bread is made with organic oats and spelt berries from The Wicked Good Farm, a local diversified vegetable farm.

“I loved baking as a kid,” she admitted. In college at MSU Bozeman, she worked at the Coop. In 2012 she graduated from L’Art du Gâteau program at The French Pastry School in Chicago, Illinois. She then baked at a guest ranch in Crawford, Colorado, to working at Pix Patisserie in Portland, Oregon, where she perfected the craft of making macarons and other French delicacies. Here she sharpened her skills for finessing chocolate. Then a stint at Ken’s Artisan Bakery exposed her to the rigors of large-scale production.

Brien selected Whitefish because she wanted a place with “the most elevated palate to open up a business” along with settling into a like-minded lifestyle. After living in Bozeman, “I wanted a smaller town with amazing outdoor sports,” she said. In Whitefish she can follow her pursuits of paddle boarding, hiking and skiing.

She opened Fleur Bake shop in April of 2017, celebrating their fifth anniversary this spring. Unfortunately, two years later, the COVID pandemic changed the momentum of her new endeavor, forcing a closure for a few months, but “I got a ton of community support” with online orders, she said. Masking restrictions were another issue, but she weathered the storm and emerged stronger than ever.

I sat down with a slice of the Cauliflower Roasted Garlic Cheddar Frittata and an Americano made from organic coffee beans from Black Coffee Roasting Company in Missoula. The slice of eggy goodness came warmed with tender morsels of cauliflower and a comfortable garlicky punch. Stocking up for my drive back to Billings, I took away several cannelés, a Flathead Cherry Kouign Amann, and a couple of ham and Gruyere croissants arranged in a sleek white cake box.

For now, Brien said, “I love that we can work with seasons” in the baked goods she offers at Fleur. As for baking delights for locals and visitors, she said with gratefulness, “I landed here at the right time, making us the sole bakery in town.”

From the only bakery in town, Brien is baking whimsy and wonder for many.