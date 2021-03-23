German brewery pairs with bakers to use surplus beer

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — With restaurants and bars all closed due to pandemic restrictions, a Duesseldorf brewery found itself with 6,000 liters (1,585 gallons) of its copper-colored “Altbier” unsold and nearing its expiry date.

But with trying times come novel solutions. Fuechschen Brewery brewery paired up with craft bakers already using leftover grains from the brewing process to produce loaves of “Treberbrot," or “Spent Grain Bread.”

“It would have been such a shame to just toss out such a tasty beer,” said Peter Koenig, whose family has run the brewery since 1908.

“Then we came up with this idea to bake the bread with the beer, to leave out the water,” he said Tuesday. “I think it's great that these two craft industries have come together like this.”

About a dozen bakeries have been producing the Treberbrot since the start of the week, giving the added bonus of a bottle of Fuechschen's Altbier, a regional specialty, for free with each loaf.

“It's a very hearty, tasty bread with a crispy baked crust and a soft middle,” said baker Janika Derksen, whose family runs Coelven bakery.