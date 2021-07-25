6 ways to develop endurance and achieve your goals

"Thirty percent of the time it should be a goal that (people) don't achieve, and that pushes you to try to make it," Baghurst said.

Determining how much your goal fits within your lifestyle or what you're trying to achieve careerwise tells you how relevant your goal is, Baghurst said. Timing your goal is deciding when you want to have achieved it.

And with goals, Baghurst said there are two types of motivators: extrinsic and intrinsic.

Extrinsic motivators can be the rewards meeting your goals might beget, such as pleasing people, prize money or a trophy. Intrinsic motivators, however, are internal factors that push you to work toward something so that you feel improved self-esteem, for example.

Relying more on intrinsic than extrinsic motivators can help you keep going when extrinsic motivators fall away. And writing, instead of typing, what these factors are for you can help you remember them better, Buning said.

2. Tell others about your goals

Telling people about your goals can be motivating by way of accountability, Baghurst said.