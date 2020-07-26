Is your heart at risk?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The statistics on heart disease can be staggering. Every day in the United States, cardiovascular disease (heart disease and stroke combined) kills about 2,300 people. With obesity in youth and adults alike at an all-time high, more and more patients are being diagnosed with heart disease at younger ages.

To put it into perspective, the American Heart Association also shares the following facts:

Heart disease kills more people than all forms of cancer combined.

Heart attacks affect more people every year than the population of Dallas, Texas.

83% believe that heart attacks can be prevented but aren’t motivated to do anything.

72% of Americans don’t consider themselves at risk for heart disease.

58% put no effort into improving their heart health.

That might sound pretty scary and can paint a dire picture. But, despite heart disease being the number one killer of Americans – it causes an estimated one in four deaths every year – knowing what to look for and committing to a handful of simple lifestyle changes can make a world of difference in both prevention and management of heart disease year-round.