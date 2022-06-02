 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Journey to Wellness to host community gathering June 13 in Polson

  • 0

The Journey to Wellness (JTW) initiative will host a community gathering on June 13 at the KwaTaqNuk Resort in Polson. 

The JTW team invites the community to join together to eat Indian tacos for lunch while hearing from the Missoula Crisis Support Unit, JTW, Headwaters Foundation, CSKT Families First and a youth recovery panel. Community members will be asked to provide feedback in developing a community led crisis response model. 

JTW is a new initiative to prioritize preventative and mental health crisis response as a way to improve health outcomes of the entire community. 

Those interested in attending can register by going to journeytomentalwellness.org and click "Take Action." The event is limited to 150 spots. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Unplug these household appliances to reduce your electric bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News