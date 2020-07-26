Why are women’s hearts different?

This is a paid advertisement.
Take a moment and picture somebody having a heart attack. If you imagined a man clutching his chest and falling to the ground, you’re probably not alone. This is the image that so often pops up in movies, television and advertising when it comes to cardiovascular health. In reality, though, women are just as likely to suffer from heart problems.
In fact, heart disease is the number one cause of death among women in the United States, causing about one in four female deaths each year. Approximately the same number of men and women – around 300,000 each – die from heart disease each year, and they are just as likely to develop coronary artery disease (CAD).
“One of the major roadblocks for women is that they are underappreciated. For many reasons, but in this case I mean women’s symptoms have been unappreciated historically by male doctors. Even in cardiovascular studies to this day women only comprise about 25-35 percent of the participants,” said Sheryl Alexander, Physician Assistant in cardiology at the Heart Center at Community Medical Center, a division of Billings Clinic. “Nausea, mid back pain, sweating, palpitations have often been ignored as possible symptoms of cardiovascular disease in women because they are not typical for men.”
More and more studies are focusing on women’s heart health, and that has helped to highlight many of the differences in symptoms and treatment. For starters, women usually develop heart disease about 10 years later than men. That crushing chest pain that often comes to mind may not show up in women at all. According to the Harvard Medical School, unusual fatigue, sleep disturbance, and shortness of breath are the most common symptoms that present up to a month before a heart attack. Shortness of breath, weakness, and fatigue are some of the top symptoms in women that occur during a heart attack. In fact, only about 1 in 8 women report chest pain.
“Initially women enjoy the cardiovascular protective effect of estrogen but after menopause that effect is gone and that is why women often have heart attacks at least 10 years after many men,” said Alexander.
Another difference is in the arteries and veins themselves. Women’s are smaller and lighter, making procedures more technically difficult, although advances in technology and a better understanding of these differences are helping to reduce these challenges.
Additionally, women who have diabetes are seven times more likely to develop coronary disease while men with diabetes are four times more likely. For women who’ve already had a heart attack, diabetes also doubles their risk for a second one.
When it comes to cardiovascular disease, it’s easy to think just about the heart. While the heart disease is certainly the most high-profile, cardiovascular disease applies to a wide range of other conditions, including stroke, aortic aneurysms and hypertension.
“If women are aware of the symptoms of nausea, fatigue, shortness of breath, sweating then they can be their own best advocates to their doctors. It is the heart that affects so many other organs such as the lungs, kidneys, brain,“ Alexander noted.
Prevention is absolutely key
Pushing past, or ignoring, early symptoms of cardiovascular disease can be all too easy. For women, that often happens in order to focus on work, family, and the rest of the hustle of day-to-day life. Combined with growing obesity numbers across the U.S., that can mean that heart and cardiovascular disease is showing up in women at younger and younger ages.
“Talking about heart health with your provider can mean possibly avoiding a heart attack in the future,” she noted.
To live a healthy lifestyle and maintain a healthy weight means eating a healthy and balanced diet low in sodium and trans fats, avoiding smoking, getting plenty of exercise, and maintaining a healthy weight.
Not only does this help prevent heart disease, maintaining a healthy weight, and lower cholesterol and blood pressure levels, it also can help future generations do the same.
“If mothers, wives, daughters, sisters exercise regularly it is much more likely their families will as well. If they eat a heart healthy diet, the same is more likely for the family. These important habits are as vital as medications,“ Alexander said.
Billings Clinic Heart and Vascular at Community Medical Center in Missoula is dedicated to helping raise awareness and providing personalized care from cardiologists who live and work in Missoula and Stevensville.
This local heart program includes an experienced team of cardiologists, technologists, nurses, nutritionists and more; as well as resources to provide comprehensive diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation to patients. Heart health matters. And with preventive care, patients can enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle with friends and family.
To schedule an appointment in Missoula or Stevensville, call (406) 327-4646 or take a Heart Health Assessment online at CommunityMed.org/HeartHealth
