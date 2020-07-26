Why are women’s hearts different?

More and more studies are focusing on women’s heart health, and that has helped to highlight many of the differences in symptoms and treatment. For starters, women usually develop heart disease about 10 years later than men. That crushing chest pain that often comes to mind may not show up in women at all. According to the Harvard Medical School, unusual fatigue, sleep disturbance, and shortness of breath are the most common symptoms that present up to a month before a heart attack. Shortness of breath, weakness, and fatigue are some of the top symptoms in women that occur during a heart attack. In fact, only about 1 in 8 women report chest pain.

“Initially women enjoy the cardiovascular protective effect of estrogen but after menopause that effect is gone and that is why women often have heart attacks at least 10 years after many men,” said Alexander.

Another difference is in the arteries and veins themselves. Women’s are smaller and lighter, making procedures more technically difficult, although advances in technology and a better understanding of these differences are helping to reduce these challenges.

Additionally, women who have diabetes are seven times more likely to develop coronary disease while men with diabetes are four times more likely. For women who’ve already had a heart attack, diabetes also doubles their risk for a second one.