Aging lilacs can look young again

Q: Our lilacs are old bushes. They look their age and they are blooming hardly at all this year, although last year there were a reasonable number of flowers. Is taking them out the only solution, or is there something else that we can do? We have cut them back for years, and we have always removed the suckers, but they are beyond that kind of pruning.
A: Lilacs and other shrubs with many stems do not respond well to the kind of pruning used on a single-trunked tree. Instead, they need to be pruned to give them something akin to eternal youth. These shrubs stay most healthy and flower best on young stems, not mature ones.
The best pruning regime for keeping lilacs youthful is to cut out a quarter of their stems every year. The unexpected twist is that the stems to cut are the biggest, tallest, and therefore oldest. Do not trim these stems; remove them. Cut the big stems as close to the ground as possible. That will stir up the lilacs to put their energy into younger and healthier stems. At the same time, do cut the suckers.
Your lilacs are past that. They need “rejuvenation pruning” to restore their youth. This year, cut out half the stems — the biggest ones, of course. Remove most of the suckers also, but leave a few of the healthy ones to grow into new stems. Next year, see whether enough new stems are growing so that you can remove the other half of the old stems. Do just that if it looks reasonable. If that would leave too few stems, spread the removal of old wood over two more years.
You will be amazed at the youthful, flowerful appearance of your lilacs, and you can switch to the standard pruning regime.
The lack of flowers this year was caused, at least in part, by winter weather. Because lilac buds form during the summer and do not open until the next spring, they can be killed by fall or winter cold, long before the buds are visible. One cold night, especially if it comes when there is no insulating snow on the ground, can kill some or all of the flower buds. I do not know of a cure for that, short of moving to a warmer climate.
Q: Do I have to take this year’s seeds off the lilacs to have them bloom next year?
A: Only if you do not like looking at the ripe seedpods. Lilacs do not make any connection between forming seeds and flowering. They can do both things at the same time.
Q: The roots of my squash plants are being eaten by tiny white worms. How can I possibly stop that? I know that I should be practicing crop rotation, but the squash are in the place where they grow best.
A: Crop rotation is the only answer I know. Those worms are the juvenile stage of some fly, beetle, or other insect. If their favorite roots appear every year, they grow in numbers until there are so many that not one root is spared.
You need not move the squash far; the plot next door will be far enough. Those little maggots are not travelers. If you move the squash on a three-year cycle, the maggot population will not explode because lack of squash roots will control their numbers. The small number of maggots will eat so few roots that you will notice no damage at all.
Master gardener Molly Hackett, whose motto is “Never trust a gardener with clean fingernails,” welcomes your questions. Send them to 1384 Meridian Road, Victor, MT 59875; call 961-4614; or email mhackett@centric.net. Please include a garden-related subject line in emails. Hackett writes a twice-monthly Dirty Fingernails opinion piece for the Missoulian.
