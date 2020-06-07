Aging lilacs can look young again

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q: Our lilacs are old bushes. They look their age and they are blooming hardly at all this year, although last year there were a reasonable number of flowers. Is taking them out the only solution, or is there something else that we can do? We have cut them back for years, and we have always removed the suckers, but they are beyond that kind of pruning.

A: Lilacs and other shrubs with many stems do not respond well to the kind of pruning used on a single-trunked tree. Instead, they need to be pruned to give them something akin to eternal youth. These shrubs stay most healthy and flower best on young stems, not mature ones.

The best pruning regime for keeping lilacs youthful is to cut out a quarter of their stems every year. The unexpected twist is that the stems to cut are the biggest, tallest, and therefore oldest. Do not trim these stems; remove them. Cut the big stems as close to the ground as possible. That will stir up the lilacs to put their energy into younger and healthier stems. At the same time, do cut the suckers.