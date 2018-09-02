Q: My perennial flowers are all in containers on the deck. I would really like to save them for next year, but when I leave them outside for the winter, they die. Could I grow them in the house and take them out again next spring?
A: That probably would kill them also. Perennials for this area need a cold season, just not one frozen solid. To keep the roots alive, use the ground to insulate them. Find any place where you can dig a hole that just fits the container. Set the plant — pot and all — in the hole, cover it thickly with any kind of mulch, and leave it until spring. The perennial can go back to the deck then.
Q: Something is eating holes in my strawberries. Could it be slugs? Do beer traps work?
A: It could indeed. And yes, beer traps do attract slugs, which crawl in and drown. Some people think that one kind of beer is more popular than others at a slug pub. Some people use water with a little sugar and yeast instead of beer. Well-designed slug traps can be purchased, or they can be made from a plastic carton with holes cut in the lid. Beer traps are not my favorite slug eliminators because they are messy and require daily maintenance.
A barrier circle of diatomaceous earth or gravel around a plant will keep out some or all slugs. Both are sharp, and slugs do not willingly crawl over surfaces which hurt. The most efficient (but expensive) barriers are made of copper. When it reacts with a slug's slime, copper gives the slug a mild electric shock.
Hand-picking slugs and dropping them in a container of detergent solution guarantees that every slug caught will not return to the garden. It is most efficiently done at twilight or in the dark, with a flashlight to find the quarry.
Birds, small mammals, and ground beetles will all be slug devourers if they are not poisoned by garden chemicals.
My favorite anti-slug weapon is a scattering of iron phosphate slug pellets. Sold under various names, including Sluggo and Natria, they decay into fertilizer. They kill slugs and snails by disrupting their slime trails and do not harm any other creatures. The older type of pellets, which contain metaldehyde, do not work well and are poisonous.
Time always passes before slugs vanish from a garden where they have taken up residence. As the local ones are killed, neighboring slugs move in until the whole area finally is slug free.
Q: What can I do about earwigs eating my apples?
A: It isn't the earwigs you need to worry about. Although they may graze on a chewed apple, the major damage was caused by something else, possibly a bird but most likely a small mammal. Earwigs are nocturnal insects; you find them on the apples where they have gone to sleep for the day.
If you think that mice made the holes where the earwigs went to bed, set a few traps around the tree. Sometimes the tooth marks will identify the apple eaters. Birds or squirrels may necessitate covering the tree with netting. If the tree is small and the apples few, covering them individually with paper bags may be worth the effort.
