Dirty Fingernails: Dealing with accidental cross-pollination

Q: When I harvested my buttercup squash, they seemed to be of two different kinds. The seeds all came from the same package. The plants grew equally well, and the squash looked the same on the outside. Inside, some of the squash were orange and dry and good tasting; others were yellow and wet, without much flavor. How could I have prevented this?

A: You planted two different kinds of squash without knowing that they were different. Nothing in the way you grew your plants could have caused the difference. The seeds you planted came from different varieties of squash.

The different seeds could have resulted from accidental cross-pollination of the flowers which grew the squash which made the seeds. Seed growers try to make sure that their strains are pure, but accidents can happen.

Or the seeds may have been mixed up in harvesting, shipping, sorting, or storage. Seed merchants try to avoid accidents also. I would worry about next year only if the squash seeds came from a supplier new to you. Any reputable seed merchant can have an accident once, but not more often. Their business requires accuracy.