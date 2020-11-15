Dirty Fingernails: Dealing with accidental cross-pollination

Q: When I harvested my buttercup squash, they seemed to be of two different kinds. The seeds all came from the same package. The plants grew equally well, and the squash looked the same on the outside. Inside, some of the squash were orange and dry and good tasting; others were yellow and wet, without much flavor. How could I have prevented this?
A: You planted two different kinds of squash without knowing that they were different. Nothing in the way you grew your plants could have caused the difference. The seeds you planted came from different varieties of squash.
The different seeds could have resulted from accidental cross-pollination of the flowers which grew the squash which made the seeds. Seed growers try to make sure that their strains are pure, but accidents can happen.
Or the seeds may have been mixed up in harvesting, shipping, sorting, or storage. Seed merchants try to avoid accidents also. I would worry about next year only if the squash seeds came from a supplier new to you. Any reputable seed merchant can have an accident once, but not more often. Their business requires accuracy.
Probably you have heard of strange squash in someone’s garden. They cannot come from accidental cross-pollination as the squash grew in the garden, because only the seeds are affected, not the growing vegetables. Accidental pollination in a home garden is why we buy our seeds instead of saving seeds. Squash seeds saved from a garden are certain to produce odd squash —perhaps even mixed with cucumbers or gourds. Saving seed requires many layers of protection for purity, and the family of squash, cucumbers, pumpkins, and gourds is especially susceptible to mixing.
Q: My zucchini had the same problem as the hot peppers you mentioned. They bloomed, but the flowers fell off without making squash. Is the problem the same as with the peppers — the lack of hot weather?
A: No, squash do not need as much heat as peppers. When squash blossoms fall without making squash, usually it is for lack of bees, which are their primary pollinators.
Squash have both male and female flowers on one plant. The male flowers produce only pollen to fertilize the female flowers. The female flowers (distinguished by a miniature squash on the stem next to the flower) are the ones which lead to a squash.
Squash plants normally make some male flowers first. Later, they make both male and female flowers. Failure to produce squash means that the mini squash never grew; they dried up or rotted on the plant. However, it is possible for a plant in too small a container to refuse to make female flowers at all. Squash need generous root space. In the open garden, seed packets suggest planting squash three or more feet apart.
If your zucchini do make female flowers, you may need to become their pollinator. When a female flower opens, choose a cotton swab or a small paintbrush as your tool. Pick up some yellow pollen from a male flower and smear it on the center of a female flower. The zucchini plant will take over from there, and it will carry pollen grains to the squash embryo.
If you never see bees around your zucchini, you may have to continue pollinating every female squash blossom all summer long.
Master gardener Molly Hackett, whose motto is “Never trust a gardener with clean fingernails,” welcomes your questions. Send them to 1384 Meridian Road, Victor, MT 59875; call 961-4614; or email mhackett@centric.net. Please include a garden-related subject line in emails. Hackett writes a twice-monthly Dirty Fingernails opinion piece for the Missoulian.
