Dirty Fingernails:Dealing with blossom rot in tomatoes

Q: Last year I had big problems with blossom end rot in my tomatoes. I understand that it is caused by lack of calcium. I read several different ways to increase calcium in my soil, but none worked. Would eggshells be helpful if I spread crushed shells around the tomato plants? If so, should I spread them right away?
A: No, eggshells will not help, either now or later, because the problem is complicated. Blossom end rot (where the bottom of the tomato turns brown and hard) is indeed caused by lack of calcium. However, the lack of calcium is not in the soil. The system for transporting calcium to the tomatoes has broken down.
What causes the breakdown? Lack of water. Calcium cannot move out of dry soil into plant roots. It just sits there, waiting for the soil to become moist. If dryness happens at the time that tomatoes are developing on the plant, blossom end rot is the result. Even though the tomatoes get enough water in total, if the drinks are large but spaced too far apart, the calcium transport suffers on a dry day.
Usually the problem is solved by irrigating less at a time, but more frequently. Try checking the soil surface once a day when tomatoes are forming. Whenever the surface is dry, give the plants a drink. That should get calcium to the tomatoes and stop the blossom end rot.
If you grow several tomato varieties, you will notice that some are more susceptible to blossom end rot than others. You may want to consider that when making next year’s tomato selections.
Q: We pruned a neighbor’s old pear tree lightly two years ago. Now we see many new buds but very little growth from last year. Should we prune hard now?
A: No, pear trees usually respond poorly to heavy pruning. It causes new, long branches which bear no fruit and which are susceptible to fireblight. Light pruning every year is the recommended regime, cutting out crowded branches and ones with no fruit.
Little growth last year may be the result of the tree’s age. See what happens this spring, especially if the pear tree had been getting no attention until you stepped in. The large number of buds is a good sign. Pears grow on fruit spurs, and a spur can produce fruit for as long as five years before it ages out. Does the tree have spurs which can bloom this spring?
One problem with pears in this area is their early blooming time. Flowers open but are killed by late frosts, so no fruit follows. Even if no cold weather eliminates fruit, lack of other pear trees may prevent fruiting. Pear trees require cross-pollination with other pear varieties. Trees to provide pollen for your neighbor’s pear blossoms must exist within the flying range of bees, and the weather must be warm and dry enough for bees to be out while the tree is blooming. One last complication is that pear flowers are not bees’ favorites. If other flowers with more sweet nectar are available, bees may ignore the pear blossoms.
Is the pear tree fertilized lightly once a year? Lack of fertilizer would result in no new growth. Pale green leaves also announce that a pear tree needs nourishment. Beware of scattering too much fertilizer, which makes a pear tree susceptible to fireblight. If new growth is more than a foot long, reduce the amount of fertilizer the next year.
