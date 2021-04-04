Dirty Fingernails:Dealing with blossom rot in tomatoes

Q: Last year I had big problems with blossom end rot in my tomatoes. I understand that it is caused by lack of calcium. I read several different ways to increase calcium in my soil, but none worked. Would eggshells be helpful if I spread crushed shells around the tomato plants? If so, should I spread them right away?

A: No, eggshells will not help, either now or later, because the problem is complicated. Blossom end rot (where the bottom of the tomato turns brown and hard) is indeed caused by lack of calcium. However, the lack of calcium is not in the soil. The system for transporting calcium to the tomatoes has broken down.

What causes the breakdown? Lack of water. Calcium cannot move out of dry soil into plant roots. It just sits there, waiting for the soil to become moist. If dryness happens at the time that tomatoes are developing on the plant, blossom end rot is the result. Even though the tomatoes get enough water in total, if the drinks are large but spaced too far apart, the calcium transport suffers on a dry day.

Usually the problem is solved by irrigating less at a time, but more frequently. Try checking the soil surface once a day when tomatoes are forming. Whenever the surface is dry, give the plants a drink. That should get calcium to the tomatoes and stop the blossom end rot.