Dirty Fingernails: Extending the life of your amaryllis and philodendron

Q: Do I just throw away my amaryllis when the flowers are done? The stem looks so ugly.
A: You have three choices: send the amaryllis to the compost, grow it as a green house plant, or keep it to bloom again next winter. For choices two and three you do the same thing now: make sure that the pot has drainage holes and put a saucer underneath to keep water off the furniture. Cut off the ugly flower stalk; it is dead. Put the plant in a sunny window. Whatever green leaves exist now will grow, and more leaves will soon appear. Water the amaryllis whenever the top of the soil feels dry. That may be two or three times a week, since amaryllis are thirsty plants. It would not object to fertilizer.
Enjoy your amaryllis. Even if you want to persuade it to bloom again next winter, you need do nothing different until August. If the long leaves splay outward to take up too much space, put a tall stake in the pot. Tie the leaves to the stake with something unobtrusive, like green Velcro or green twine. The staked leaves will make an attractive vase shape all summer. I keep my house plants indoors all year, but the amaryllis can spend the summer outdoors if you prefer.
Q: I have an old philodendron. For the first time, a lot of the bottom leaves are turning yellow, and I am picking them off. What is wrong with it?
A: Maybe the leaves are old. The philodendron keeps making replacement leaves, so it can afford to discard the old and dying ones. If that is all that is going on, you can pick off the yellow leaves and do nothing else.
Maybe it is too wet or too dry, but that is more likely to be a problem with a new plant, not one that you have had for years.
Maybe the roots are overworked. If the dying leaves are accompanied by long stretches of bare stem, the philodendron will have a harder and harder time getting food to new leaves growing beyond the bare stretches. One cure for that problem is to cut one (or several) of the bare stems off. As long as there are a few leaves left on the plant, it will grow replacement leaves. Because those new leaves will be closer to the roots, it will be easier for the plant to feed them. If you want more than one philodendron, cut off the tip from a stem you removed. A two- to four-inch tip will be happy to grow roots and make a new plant.
Maybe your philodendron has been feeding on the same potting soil long enough that it has used up the nutrients. The plant needs repotting. If it has many long stems, that will be a messy job, and it may require two people. If you determine that repotting is necessary, also consider cutting back the longest stems, as explained in the paragraph above.
One advantage to a major repotting job is that you can reach places that have been out of bounds for a long time. When I cut back and repotted a hoya that had been draped around a window, I could clean the glass and the woodwork for the first time in years.
