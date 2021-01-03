Dirty Fingernails: Extending the life of your amaryllis and philodendron

Q: Do I just throw away my amaryllis when the flowers are done? The stem looks so ugly.

A: You have three choices: send the amaryllis to the compost, grow it as a green house plant, or keep it to bloom again next winter. For choices two and three you do the same thing now: make sure that the pot has drainage holes and put a saucer underneath to keep water off the furniture. Cut off the ugly flower stalk; it is dead. Put the plant in a sunny window. Whatever green leaves exist now will grow, and more leaves will soon appear. Water the amaryllis whenever the top of the soil feels dry. That may be two or three times a week, since amaryllis are thirsty plants. It would not object to fertilizer.

Enjoy your amaryllis. Even if you want to persuade it to bloom again next winter, you need do nothing different until August. If the long leaves splay outward to take up too much space, put a tall stake in the pot. Tie the leaves to the stake with something unobtrusive, like green Velcro or green twine. The staked leaves will make an attractive vase shape all summer. I keep my house plants indoors all year, but the amaryllis can spend the summer outdoors if you prefer.

Q: I have an old philodendron. For the first time, a lot of the bottom leaves are turning yellow, and I am picking them off. What is wrong with it?