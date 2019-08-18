Q: There is a dead tree stump next to my vegetable garden, and I discovered that it is swarming with huge black ants. How can I kill them so that they don't get into my vegetables?
A: Believe it or not, you really don't have a problem. You are seeing carpenter ants, which make their homes in dead and decaying wood. If they had decided to nest in your house, it would be a different matter. You and the ants can coexist easily when they are living in a dead stump.
Carpenter ants will not bother your vegetable garden. They eat mostly dead insects, so they will clean up some of the detritus in the garden. They also may "farm" aphids living in the area, collecting and eating honeydew from the aphids. The ants eat other forms of nectar, too. You probably will never see the ants awake and feeding, because they are nocturnal.
These ants will chew many holes in the tree stump and live in the holes. Unlike termites, though, they do not actually eat wood. In this part of the country carpenter ants most often live in the forests, where their homes are in dead trees, particularly in the damp part near the ground.
If for some reason you want the carpenter ants to leave, the easiest way to evict them is with water. Like all ants, they do not want wet homes. Use a garden hose turned on just enough to produce a trickle of water. Lay the end next to the stump where the ants are living, and let the water slowly turn the area to mud. Within a couple of days the ants will have emigrated to a drier place.
Q: I found holes in some of my strawberries, and there was a little black beetle in one of the holes. How can I keep beetles from eating my berries?
A: The little black beetle was unlucky in being misinterpreted. It cleans up all kinds of dead plant substances for a living. In your case it was trimming the spoiled fruit from the edges of a hole in a strawberry. The hole probably was made by a slug working the night shift. Other cleaners who mistakenly get blamed for garden damage are earwigs and sowbugs. They are all innocent.
Q: I read that I can plant lettuce right now. Is that correct?
A: It is. At this time of year lettuce sprouts with amazing speed. Last week I planted some which was up and growing in three days. Since we should be past the maximum summer heat, you can expect lettuce to grow well until the end of September.
As days grow shorter, the lettuce will notice. Its leaves will grow more slowly than in spring, when days were lengthening. I would recommend leaf lettuce for this time of year. Slower growing types like romaine and butterhead will not reach a respectable size in the time available.
Q: Is it too late to weed my flower bed? Should I give up and try again next year?
A: It is not too late at all. Many weeds are trying to make seeds now. If you stop them, you will have saved yourself labor for years to come. I recommend weeding with a pair of scissors. Cut the weeds at ground level and leave them in the garden, to become mulch. You can cut down many weeds quickly, leaving the garden weed free in short order.
***
Master gardener Molly Hackett, whose motto is “Never trust a gardener with clean fingernails,” welcomes your questions. Send them to 1384 Meridian Road, Victor, MT 59875; call 961-4614; or email mhackett@centric.net. Please include a garden-related subject line in emails. Hackett writes a twice-monthly Dirty Fingernails opinion piece for the Missoulian.