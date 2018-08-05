Q: How do I know which kind of garlic to plant this fall?
A: What particular qualities are you looking for? For myself I want robust flavor, large cloves, and long storage capacity. Other gardeners make different choices. Because I want to use the garlic bulbs hanging behind the closet door until next year's garlic is harvested, I grow softneck garlics. They store longer than hardnecks. Growers who want garlics with a variety of flavors choose hardneck types.
I want to peel or press the smallest possible number of cloves when I am cooking, so I look at the clove size of any garlic that I buy. Other cooks may not care.
Flavor, of course, is a personal matter. There is no way to know how a garlic tastes to you except to try it. Various cultivars may be mild, fiery, mellow —choose your own adjective, but make all decisions with your own taste buds.
When you buy garlic for the garden, plant only the biggest cloves and eat the rest. There is a close parallel between the size of the clove planted and the size of the bulb harvested the next summer. Once you find a variety that you like, save some for fall planting. Better plants come from bulbs grown in your own garden.
For the best possible garlic, plant in October. Set the cloves five inches apart and an inch deep, in good soil and full sun. Cover them for the winter with an inch or two of mulch, or many will die before spring.
Your very best garlics may come from friends or neighbors who have grown them for long enough that their names are lost. Half the garlics I grow are this kind. I have 'Kettle River Giant,' 'Broad-leafed Czech,' and two that I call 'Pat's' and 'Roberta's.' If you are perusing a list of varieties to buy, I suggest that you stay away from kinds that originated in the southern US or southern Europe. More northern varieties are likely to do better.
Q: Why do my tomatoes have only leaves and no tomatoes?
A: They may not have got around to it yet. Next year think about planting an earlier variety. Also remember that June weather was cool, so tomatoes are a little later than usual this year.
They may be stressed out. Be sure that they grow in a sunny spot and that you give them enough water.
There may be too much nitrogen in the soil. If this is the case, they will not be making flowers, either. Give no more fertilizer this year, and next year apply it with a lighter touch.
Q: How do I know which butterflies are going to make worms in my cabbages?
A: They are small and white, like several harmless butterflies, but they are flying around cabbage plants instead of somewhere else. If you plan to protect the cabbages with netting, cover them instantly when the first white butterfly begins to circle around them. If you plan to protect them by spraying Bt, start watching but do not spray until you see the first green worm. Bt kills caterpillars but is harmless to everything else, including the butterfly that is the adult green worm. Spray weekly until you harvest the cabbages.
