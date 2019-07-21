Q: I read online about pruning a jade plant, and it left me confused. How do I prune a small one that is looking spindly? I also have a big old one that looks like a tree, but it is too tall, and top heavy. I have not changed its soil in years. What do I do? I am afraid that I will make the wrong cuts.
A: There are no wrong cuts with a jade plant except sawing it off at ground level. These plants are nearly indestructible. Start cutting off small pieces which you know should not be there. Keep taking off more pieces until you like the shape of what is left. As you cut, turn the plant and look at it from different angles. Remember what Michelangelo said about making a marble sculpture, "You just keep cutting off all the pieces that don't belong." It is the same with a jade plant.
If you decide that you wish you had left a piece, don't worry. Prune the rest of the plant to a shape you like. Within weeks the jade plant will be growing new leaves to fill the hole you left. I guarantee this to be true. I have a jade plant that I have been pruning for years, to the shape of a small tree. I have made mistakes, and the jade plant always corrects them.
The big plant will need a lot pruned off. Keep cutting until the top and the trunk look balanced, and do not be afraid. In six months both plants will have grown enough to need pruning again.
Once you have the big jade plant looking shapely, tip it out of its pot. Replace the old soil with commercial potting soil, or with three quarters potting soil and one quarter sand. Either will make the plant happy. If you want a jade forest, pot up your cuttings to start new jade trees.
Q: Will it work to cover an area of wild morning glory with tarps all summer, in order to solarize it? Will that kill off the morning glory?
A: It will help the cause, but be prepared to find seedlings growing next year. You can get rid of wild morning glory (aka bindweed), but only by working at the problem for several years. I should amend that to say that you can get rid of it if you do not have a neighbor who considers it a pretty flower. In that case, you can carry out a continuous holding action, but there always will be a resupply.
Bindweed is tenacious for several reasons: It is a perennial. It has an enormous root system. New plants also start from seed. Its seeds are long lived. Broken pieces of root will start new plants.
Never dig or pull bindweed. A seedling with a one-inch root will pull intact; bigger plants inevitably leave pieces of root to increase the colony. Digging out all the root system is impossible, since it can spread ten feet deep and twice that wide.
If the area can be covered for a whole growing season, bindweed plants will die for lack of light. Where starving the plants for light is impossible, starve them for food by cutting off the tops. When new tops appear, cut again, and yet again. This really is the easiest way to get rid of bindweed if you do not want to kill every plant in its area.
